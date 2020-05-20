'The Voice': Fans Show Their Love for the Season 18 Winner

The big winner of The Voice Season 18 was crowned Tuesday night, and it certainly has fans talking on Twitter. Starting off, the episode was down to only five contestants, Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris (both on Team Blake Shelton), CammWess (Team John Legend), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas) and Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson), but Tilghman, not to mention Team Blake, walked away the winner.

It was an unprecedented season for the singing competition series, and not just because of Shelton's surprise cameos. The second half of The Voice's current season had to be filmed remotely due to concerns around coronavirus. While challenging, showrunner Audrey Morrissey told Variety in April that it "allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way." She also praised the "incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process."

While it was a first for the show, and one of many ways that productions have gotten creative in terms of their content, the group of judges were more than happy with how the show's team was able to pull it all off. As far as Tilghman's big win, viewers had thoughts of their own.