'The Voice': Fans Show Their Love for the Season 18 Winner
The big winner of The Voice Season 18 was crowned Tuesday night, and it certainly has fans talking on Twitter. Starting off, the episode was down to only five contestants, Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris (both on Team Blake Shelton), CammWess (Team John Legend), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas) and Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson), but Tilghman, not to mention Team Blake, walked away the winner.
It was an unprecedented season for the singing competition series, and not just because of Shelton's surprise cameos. The second half of The Voice's current season had to be filmed remotely due to concerns around coronavirus. While challenging, showrunner Audrey Morrissey told Variety in April that it "allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way." She also praised the "incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process."
While it was a first for the show, and one of many ways that productions have gotten creative in terms of their content, the group of judges were more than happy with how the show's team was able to pull it all off. As far as Tilghman's big win, viewers had thoughts of their own.
OMFG the season is finished. I’ve never been so stressed and filled with anxiety in all my life.
Proud and ready to breathe again. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/i2AyTBf6W2— Guerin Farley (@itsguerin) May 20, 2020
Congratulations Blake on another season winner. Way to go Todd!.@blakeshelton #VoiceFinale— Myra Mooney (@MyraMooney14) May 20, 2020
Congrats to Todd and @blakeshelton 💛💛#VoiceFinale #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/Pdh39BKXdh— Azucena (@ast_2020) May 20, 2020
So glad America voted with me !!! #TheVoice @todd_tilghman— Pamela Nehr (@nehrone) May 20, 2020
Congratulations cowboy on your 7th consecutive win .@blakeshelton #VoiceFinale— Jason Pachar (@PacharJason) May 20, 2020
YES TODD!! #thevoice— Mitch (@metallicmitch) May 20, 2020
Great song and a great tribute by Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani to the Food Bank workers, part of the class of heroes stepping up in this pandemic #NobodyButYou #VoiceFinale— Jason Pachkowski (@IceManCeaser) May 20, 2020
It's the Preacher all the way.@blakeshelton #VoiceFinale— Rose Clauser (@RoseClauser) May 20, 2020
.@blakeshelton #VoiceFinale Congratulations Blake on winning your 7th season!— Pamela Bond (@PamelaLBond) May 20, 2020
Blake finally gets back in the Win column. Nick was a great addition to the show, loved the dynamic btwn all the coaches/Carson. I def appreciate the time they set aside to do the show, esp the Live's as Im sure their schedules dont make it easy. Cheers! #VoiceFinale— Jason Pachkowski (@IceManCeaser) May 20, 2020
Congrats @todd_tilghman @blakeshelton on winning S18 of #TheVoice!!! Very happy for y’all! 🎉 #TeamBlake #VoiceFinale— Cheryl (@cheryl_km) May 20, 2020
What a season! Let's all raise a cup to the artists who had to do so many different jobs to make #TheVoice happen! #HELLRIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/qOBSHIVyQO— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 20, 2020