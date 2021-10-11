‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Speaks out on Barbara Cocoran’s Body Shaming Comments

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said there are no hard feelings after Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran’s unfunny body-shaming joke during the Thursday episode. Corcoran, who said she is an old friend of Goldberg’s, later apologized to anyone who was offended by the comment. Goldberg said Corcoran did not even have to apologize to her, noting that Corcoran has always been “funny and weird.”

As she was leaving ABC Studios in New York City after taping Monday’s episode of The View, a TMZ videographer caught up with Goldberg to ask about the situation. Goldberg chalked up the body-shaming joke as another example of Corcoran’s weird sense of humor, pointing to that time Corcoran turned her 70th birthday into a funeral for herself in 2019. “Barbara’s always been funny and weird, and that’s where she is,” Goldberg said. “It takes a lot more to offend me.” Goldberg said Corcoran will not be banned from The View over the incident.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, the show had the entire Shark Tank cast on to talk about the season premiere that aired Friday night. Since the episode included Good American CEO Emma Grede as a guest shark, The View co-hosts praised the company for size-inclusive clothes. “Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg jokingly asked. “And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs,” Corcoran said.

The other hosts instantly realized this wasn’t a good joke. “Whoopi, let me just tell you something… Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” Ana Navarro said, while everyone at the table laughed. “Donald Trump Jr. tried that [body-shaming] on me. It didn’t work,” Navarro added. “No, no, no.”

After the broadcast, Corcoran posted a video on Twitter, apologizing for the insensitive joke. “I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I’ve known Whoopi for years,” Corcoran said. “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

Goldberg’s reference to Corcoran hosting a funeral in place of a birthday party wasn’t a joke. Corcoran really did that in April 2019 when she turned 70. She even shared photos of herself coming out of a casket. “After 90 friends and family paid their respects, I popped out of the coffin in a red Carolina Herrera gown to the Diana Ross song ‘I’m Alive!,’ and danced the Tango,” Corcoran wrote. “What the heck, you only die once, you might as well be around for it!”