‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Apologizes for Body-Shaming Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran is apologizing to Whoopi Goldberg for making a joke about her body on Thursday’s episode of The View. The businesswoman took to Twitter with a video apology after her joke about Goldberg’s jean size went viral, with people demanding she make the situation right.

“I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I realize now wasn’t funny,” Corcoran, 72, said in the apology video. “For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.” Corcoran continued she’s “known Whoopi for years” and praised her “phenomenal sense of humor,” but admitted she took things too far with her comment on Thursday’s episode. “Love ya Whoopi,” she added in the caption.

https://twitter.com/BarbaraCorcoran/status/1446180071635628036?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Corcoran appeared on The View earlier in the day alongside her fellow Sharks Mark Cuban and Daymond John and the ABC daytime show’s panel of co-hosts — Goldberg, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin. The group began by discussing Shark Tank‘s historic addition of Emma Grede as the first Black female guest on the show. Grede co-founded Good American with Khloé Kardashian, creating a line of denim that has been praised for its size-inclusivity.

“They are great jeans. They really are for everybody,” Navarro gushed of the brand. Goldberg responded that she would have to try them out before joking she wasn’t sure if they would “fit this COVID [butt].” Corcoran then chimed in, “When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me — I’m going to make two pairs.”

Goldberg, 65, appeared offended and didn’t laugh at the comment at the time, but took to Twitter after Corcoran’s apology to accept the mea culpa. “Barbara we have been friends forever and i know your humor, i knew you were kidding,” she wrote. Many of Goldberg’s supporters, however, didn’t find the apology to be as easy to swallow. “I’m glad you continue to be friends but Barbara was way out of line saying what she did,” one person replied. “I would have found that hard to digest. I admire your forgiveness, Whoopi.”

Others pointed out that Goldberg has been open about her health issues over the years, which some say Corcoran should have known if the two are so close. Goldberg previously took a week off of The View in June while dealing with sciatica, pain radiating from the sciatic nerve that can make walking or moving very painful. “It was like a bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me,” Goldberg said at the time. “There I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do. It was really horrible, but I’m glad to be here.”