'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin's Absences Spark Concerns

Sunny Hostin has been MIA on The View in recent days. She was absent from both Thursday and Friday's episodes of the long-running daytime talk show without any explanation given for her absence. Now, as The Sun notes, fans are growing concerned about Hostin's absence from The View.

As of Friday's episode of The View, Hostin was missing for the second day in a row. However, the series did not explain why she wasn't there for the past couple of days. Whoopi Goldberg was also not on Friday's show, but that is typical for the Oscar winner. Since both Hostin and Goldberg weren't on the episode, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on The View's panel.

Oh nah where the hell is Sunny #TheView — Absolut.LIBRA (@LibraAbsolut) January 20, 2023

One viewer wrote, "Whoopi AND Sunny are 'off?!' No ma'am!!" Another shared that they were going to turn the episode off since they weren't going to watch "without Whoopi and Sunny." With both Hostin and Goldberg out recently, The View brought in another individual to serve as a commentator — The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay. Fans seem to be liking Lindsay's takes on The View, but others are apprehensive about her role on the show. A fan even questioned whether the former reality star was "auditioning" to fill Hostin's seat. But, others were simply excited to see Lindsay on the show, noting, "Having Rachel Lindsay on the View could be the only reason I tune in for more than 3 seconds."

As of right now, the reason behind Hostin's absence from The View is unclear. Although, she was back as of Monday's episode. Her break from the show comes a couple of weeks after she opened up about a major transformation that she went through in 2022. During an interview with PEOPLE, Hostin explained that she underwent liposuction and breast reduction surgery last year. She said that she decided to go through with the surgeries after years of struggling with her body image. The View co-host shared, "I thought I would feel shame, like, 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all. And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they're feeling so body-conscious, the way I was — they can do what they need to do to feel better."