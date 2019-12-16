‘The View’ Reveals Holiday Deals, but Fans Slam Meghan McCain After Whoopi Goldberg Viral Moment

The View co-hosts may be ready to help their fans cross a few things off their holiday shopping lists, but fans are only ready to talk about that uncomfortable Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain confrontation. During Monday’s episode, Sunny Hostin enlisted the help of Gretta Monahan to show off some half-off last-minute finds.

The holidays are right around the corner! 🎉 We partnered with vendors for up to HALF OFF the best last-minute finds for everyone on your list TODAY ONLY until midnight!@grettamonahan has the details in @ViewYourDeal — shop now: https://t.co/2MpwgJVIe6 pic.twitter.com/F3571dIwxC — The View (@TheView) December 16, 2019

Although the picks, which included a seated elliptical, sleepwear, beauty products, and more, were certainly top contenders for best gifts of the year, viewers seemed to pay little attention. Within minutes, Twitter was once again buzzing over the Goldberg and McCain on-air feud, which was sparked over discussions of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“I got my Christmas gift from Whoopi today! THANKS WHOOP!” one person wrote.

“FIRE MEGHAN AS A CHRISTMAS GIFT TO US,” another replied.

“I love the way that Whoopi Goldberg handles things….especially with Meghan,” added a third. “No point in being so argumentative that you can’t understand what people are saying.”

“Meghan kept trying to stop Sunny from what she had to say. Good for Whoopi for intervening,” another viewer wrote.

During Monday’s episode, McCain had lashed out after she felt as though she was being prevented from adding her voice to the discussion.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View [co-host]. My job is to analyze the politics of it and…” McCain said before Hostin tried to interrupt her. “Let me finish, I let you talk. Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

Goldberg, however, quickly hit back, stating, “Girl, please stop talking,” and “we’re not doing anything, how bout this, we’ll be right back!” before cutting to commercial break.

McCain, who remained relatively quiet throughout the remainder of Monday’s show, ultimately continued the discussion on Twitter, where she posted several tweets saying that she “won’t be quiet” and she’s not afraid to be “politically inconvenient,” though those statements, too, have largely been met with criticism from viewers.

Meanwhile, Goldberg hasn’t yet publicly commented on the heated exchange.