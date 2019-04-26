‘The View’: Meghan McCain Welcomes Joe Biden to the Show in Tweet, Fans Still Angry with Her

Meghan McCain welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden to The View — and the 2020 presidential election race — with open arms.

Ahead of Friday’s episode of The View, McCain tweeted at Biden, who she frequently praises for his bipartisan work and friendship with her late father, Sen. John McCain. “See you on [The View] this morning Mr. Vice President [Joe Biden]!” she wrote alongside American flag emojis and a GIF of Biden smiling in a yellow convertible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, she wrote, “Thrilled that Vice President [Joe Biden] will be giving his first exclusive interview since announcing his run for President with us [The View] table tomorrow morning. It’s no secret of my love and friendship with Joe – and I can’t wait to talk to him tomorrow.”

Following Friday’s episode, McCain shared a photo of the two of them standing and smiling together on set.

Many of McCain’s followers weren’t happy with her supposed support of Biden. One Twitter user told her, “You’re not mature enough to handle the seat at that table. Maybe make a name for yourself and come back after you’re 40 ?”

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” another said.

But others supported McCain — even those who don’t typically agree with her conservative-leaning views.

“I don’t agree with anything you ever say. EVER. But this, we can agree,” someone wrote.

“Megan (sic) I can’t wait to see you on the view today with Joe. I feel all the negativity on here about how you shouldn’t be there is ridicules (sic). The view isn’t the view unless all of you ladies are there,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is the America we need again. At the end of the day, regardless of our views we remain civil,” someone else said.

During the interview, Biden teared up when talking about his late son, Beau, who died of glioblastoma, the same type of brain cancer that killed John McCain, in 2015. Meghan McCain asked Biden, who also lost his first wife and daughter in a car crash before his first Senate term, if grief ever gets easier.

“There will come a time when you walk by that closet or smell that fragrance or sit out on the porch at that ranch,” he said, referencing shared memories of her father, who was also his friend. “You’re gonna get a smile before you get a tear, and that’s when you’ll know you’re gonna make it.”

“There are lots of people who go through worse than what we have and they get up and do it every day without the help we’ve had,” he said.

McCain wondered aloud how much Beau factored into Biden’s decision to enter the race.

“He’s not why I’m running. But I hope he’s proud,” he concluded, wiping away a tear.