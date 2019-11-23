‘The View’: Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin Spar in Heated Exchange on Friday’s Episode

The View hosts are at it again. Friday’s edition of the ABC daytime talk show erupted into yet another war of words when Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin were at political odds. The issue-at-hand was, of course, the ongoing impeachment inquiry directed at the president, former reality star Donald Trump. Specifically things got dicey when McCain pointed out how many in the Republican party just don’t think there is solid evidence to impeach the POTUS.

According to TooFab, the discussion picked up when McCain said the “MAGA hat people” she lives near were “not convinced what happened is an impeachable offense.” Fellow panelist Joy Behar then brought up the Constitution, but McCain tried to shoot her down.

“Please don’t talk to me about the Constitution,” McCain said.

“The Constitution belongs to all of us,” Behar replied, soon adding, “I believe bribery is listed as one of the impeachable offenses, by the founding fathers.”

McCain then brought up Texas Republican representative Will Hurd’s stance on the matter, which is that there is no “compelling, overwhelming, clear and unambiguous” evidence to impeach Trump.

Hostin was not pleased with this stance and blasted Hurd.

“I think that anyone that was listening heard 9 people testify as to what they saw, what they heard, people that have served our country, someone who has a purple heart,” Hostin said.

McCain jumped in to defend Hurd, saying, “He served our country, he’s part of the CIA.”

Hostin sparred back, saying “I also say it tells me he is complicit, the Republican party has enabled this president and continues to enable this president.”

McCain then claimed Hostin was “slandering” Hurd, but Hostin disagreed.

“He is complicit. I don’t know if it’s about a political future … for him to sit there and say evidence has to be overwhelming and he heard no overwhelming evidence, I want to know which hearings he’s sitting at,” Sunny said.

“It’s easy to get a cheap applause line here, it just is” McCain said. “And that’s fine, take your cheap applause line.”

Hostin replied, “It’s not a cheap applause line, maybe they agree.”

Things then reached a breaking point as McCain ordered Hostin to let her speak, but Hostin was not having it.

“You’ve been speaking a lot,” the ABC News analyst said.

The conversation continued to go off the rails from there, before McCain pushed the panel to wrap up and head to commercial. However, the damage was done, giving viewers The View’s snappiest exchange in quite a bit.

