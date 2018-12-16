‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Sends ‘Light and Love’ to ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson After Troubling Message

The View co-host Meghan McCain was among the many celebrities who sent messages of support to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson after he posted a disturbing message on his Instagram account Saturday morning.

“We need to be kinder to each other… Like I said on the show – it is okay if your holiday is not easy and happy. Sending love and light to Pete Davidson,” McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Several other stars sent Davidson love on Saturday, including Ariana Grande. Davidson and Grande got engaged over the summer, but split in October.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know [you] have everyone [you] need and that’s not me, but I’m here too,” Grande tweeted before reportedly heading to the Saturday Night Live studios to make sure he was there.

“Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete,” Jada Pinkett Smith added. “I’ve been there. It gets better.”

On Saturday, Davidson wrote on Instagram that he did not “want to be on this Earth anymore,” adding, “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Davidson deleted his Instagram account less than an hour later.

The New York Police Department did a wellness check afterwards and NBC confirmed Davidson was at Rockefeller Plaza for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode. He did appear in the broadcast to introduce Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” but was not in any live sketches. He did a brief impersonation of actor Rami Malek in a pre-taped Oscars host auditions sketch. At the end, Davidson did not appear on stage with the rest of the cast.

A source told TMZ he did not attend dress rehearsal, so his characters were cut from the sketches. He spent most of the show in his dressing room, still wearing his pajamas, according to the source. During a commercial, Davidson reportedly asked a cast member for a hug, and the cast member obliged.

After the show, Machine Gun Kelly and Davidson were seen in the same SUV. The rapper tweeted earlier in the day that he was flying across the country to check in on Davidson personally. E! News published photos of the two friends meeting together after the SNL taping finished.