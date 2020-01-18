‘The View’: Meghan McCain Reacts to ‘Lone Wolf’ Story About Being Shunned by Co-Hosts

Meghan McCain has sounded off on the report that she is a “lone wolf” when it comes to fitting in behind-the-scenes of The View. On Thursday, Us Weekly published a report that claims that her co-hosts have ostracized her and refuse to talk to her off-camera. McCain referenced the allegations in a tweet posted on Friday, which featured a GIF of a wolf along with a direct reference to being a “lone wolf.”

Heading into the weekend to do my lone wolf shit like… 🐺 pic.twitter.com/aEpEf1XIXc — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 10, 2020

It’s unclear if this tweet was meant to be a confirmation of Us Weekly’s assertion or a send-up of it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original report claimed that the rift between McCain and others behind-the-scenes has gotten so bad that it was starting to interfere with production. Furthermore, things between McCain — who is the daughter of late Sen. John McCain — and co-host, Whoopi Goldberg are especially rough right now.

“Meghan is a lone wolf at The View, and it has been difficult to produce the show because of the tensions and division,” the outlet’s source claimed. “It has been really hostile between Whoopi and Meghan all season, and neither one of the ladies cares to hide their feelings. The negativity has been present since last season and it trickles down to the staffers that work with them.”

The source also cited a specific December incident when things came to a head. Goldberg told McCain to “stop talking” during an argument, and it allegedly set McCain off.

“When the show went to commercial, Meghan got up from the table and was extremely upset. The other women ignored her and she walked away from the table,” the source said. “It was clear staffers at the show thought she wasn’t going to return. Two producers talked Meghan down, and she was texting and looking at her phone before deciding to return. She had a look of defeat across her face.”

Whether its true or not, The View fans seem to be galvanized by the controversy. Some took to the replies of McCain’s “lone wolf” message to offer support, and others wanted to take her down a peg.

“Keep up the fight Meghan. You’re an amazing voice for the conservative movement!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Please don’t come back. We had two great episodes without you,” another wrote, referencing McCain’s recent absence from the series.

“That’s been me in so many aspects of my life. Thanks for giving us lone wolves someone to look up to,” a third user wrote.

“Nobody on the view likes you. Even Abby now,” another wrote.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.