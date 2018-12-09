‘The View’ Co-Hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Relationship ‘Fine’ After George H.W. Bush Fight

The View co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar‘s relationship is reportedly “fine” after their heated fight over George H. W. Bush.

The exchange took place on today’s episode of the talk show when Behar began to speak on some of President Bush’s accomplishments and related them to current U.S. President Donald Trump, which noticeably upset McCain, who voiced her disapproval, making way for raised voices.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source close to the show tells PEOPLE that the two women are doing just fine and that all is well between them.

“They had a disagreement on-air, which is totally expected in that job,” the source explained. “But they are both professionals. They seemed completely fine afterwards.”

“They’re two very different people, but they’re both very professional,” the source went on to say.

The fight began when Behar appeared to be praising the late President, but quickly turned her direction into criticisms of Trump.

“I want to say one thing about him that was not picked up really,” Behar began. “As a candidate, he said ‘those who think we are powerless to do anything about the greenhouse effect are forgetting about the White House effect.’ He signed into law the clean air act amendment of 1990 — one of the most sweeping environmental statutes ever. This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did, and Obama did.”

“If I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution,” she continued, until she was interrupted by McCain.

“Can we focus on the president, please?” McCain asked bluntly. “I don’t want to talk about Trump. We’re honoring a great president of the past.”

“I’m not interested in your one-issue voter —” she added. “

I don’t care what you’re interested in, I’m talking,” Behar firmly replied.

“Well I don’t care what you’re interested in either!” McCain responded.

Eventually the show cut to commercial and things calmed down.

Behar previously addressed the notion that the co-hosts battle off-camera during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying that it really does not happen.

“The idea that we’re fighting backstage? Quite frankly, nobody has time to continue the fight afterwards,” she said half-jokingly.

“The only time I wish I were a man is when you’re a woman on a panel show,” Behar continued. “Because men are allowed to fight and debate and get really heated and angry and there’s an assumption that they’re friends and they’re smoking cigars and whatever. I’m there to debate and to fight. It’s the point of the show, that we will have difference of opinion — it’s called the frickin’ View.”