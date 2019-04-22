Meghan McCain Explodes at Joy Behar on ‘The View’, Forces Whoopi Goldberg to Cut to Commercial

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar‘s argument about Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s report got so heated on The View Monday morning that Whoopi Goldberg was forced to cut to commercial.

At first the discussion was amicable, but the panel quickly became divided along ideological lines. Conservatives McCain and Abby Huntsman and liberals Sunny Hostin, Behar and Goldberg were split on how to react to the report on President Donald Trump’s campaign’s communications with Russia and Russia’s interference with the 2016 presidential election.

McCain and Huntsman called the report, which has only been made available in redacted form, “anticlimactic” and “nothing new.” Hostin said it was “illuminating.”

Then, Hostin and Behar noted that Trump’s approval rating slipped to 37 percent in a recent poll, which acted as a launch pad for McCain to go off on everyone else.

“Then what’s the problem?” McCain asked, notes TooFab. “So he’s the worst president in history. According to our legal analyst, there’s so much in this report that is damning and whatever. Then what’s the problem? Why is everyone so nervous about 2020? If this is just a nail in the coffin…”

“Because we’re afraid the Russians will steal the election again, that’s why,” Behar shot back.

“But to me, that sounds irrational,” McCain said. “That’s an irrational answer.”

McCain then told Behar the “rational” response to the report would be for Democrats to try to win voters in the middle of the country in the 2020 election.

“I always took Trump seriously,” McCain continued. “You can go back and check the receipts when I worked at Fox and when I worked on my radio show. I always took Trump seriously. This mess that we all got ourselves into, I blame the left as much as the right, and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country, all Trump supporters in every way. You’re getting him re-elected.”

McCain said the report found Trump “didn’t collude” with Russia, but Behar noted, “You know that’s not true!” Hostin tried to list the alleged crimes outlined in the report, but McCain continued yelling and said she has spoken out about Russia in the past.

While McCain tried to yell over her co-hosts, Goldberg was left to throw the show to a commercial break. “We’ll be right back,” Goldberg told the audience.

Even as the show music played, McCain could still be heard talking over her colleagues.

Goldberg was missing for several episodes earlier this year after she contracted pneumonia. Hostin called Goldberg the show’s “rock” and said it was great to have her back.

“It’s been so wonderful to have [Goldberg] back,” Hostin told Us Weekly earlier this month. “It’s been very scary. What most people didn’t know is that we were visiting her in the hospital, so I had the chance to see her very, very sick, and it was scary because she is our rock and our moderator.”

Photo credit: ABC