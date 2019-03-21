‘The View’: Meghan McCain ‘Emotionally Exhausted’ Over President Trump’s Attacks Targeting Late Father

The View‘s Meghan McCain says she is emotionally exhausted” over President Trump’s attacks targeting her late father.

“I don’t like coming here every day and having to do this, as all of you know. It’s extremely emotionally exhausting,” McCain said of the comments that Trump has made about her father, former Sen. John McCain

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t expect decency from the Trump family,” she went on to add.

.@MeghanMcCain responds to Pres. Trump’s latest attack on her father by reading a response to his comments from her little sister, and urging people get involved with veterans charity. “Can we take this awful moment and turn it into something positive?” https://t.co/p07nTozIs8 pic.twitter.com/Mi9gZtqUHy — The View (@TheView) March 21, 2019

The comments that the U.S. president has come under fire for came while he was speaking at a tank plant in Ohio this week. He voluntarily brought up Sen. McCain, saying, “I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted — which, as President, I had to approve.”

“I don’t care about this,” he added, then going on to lament, “I didn’t get a thank you.”

Trump also reportedly made comments regarding McCain and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, wherein he stated, “a lot of people are asking me, because they love me, about a man named John McCain,” and then said “I’ve never liked him much…probably never will.”

Earlier this week the ladies of The View chided the president for his words about Sen. McCain, with Joy Behar exclaiming, “This is a psycho. He’s not normal; he’s obsessed with people that did not support him.”

“We’ve heard that the First Lady’s platform is ‘Be Best’, about cyberbullying. I would like to see Melania Trump…the Trump family stop this in the White House,” Sunny Hostin added.

Meghan, however, explained that she and her family had thick skin and asked that people funnel their energy into speaking up for families who “don’t have women from The View to come out and support their family.”

“There are kids committing suicide because of cyberbullying,” she then added.

“Do not feel bad for me and my family,” @MeghanMcCain says. “Feel bad for people out there who are being bullied that don’t have support … there are kids committing suicide … we have 20 veterans a day committing suicide … focus on these issues.” https://t.co/f31DSEl1m8 — The View (@TheView) March 20, 2019

Notably, other republican politicians have also spoken out against Trump for his unprovoked verbal attacks on Sen. McCain, with GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson saying, “It’s deplorable what he said. That’s what I said on the floor of the Senate seven months ago. It will be deplorable seven months from now if he says it again and I will continue to speak out.”