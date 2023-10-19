'The View': Joy Behar Makes Crude Joke About Sunny Hostin

Hostin admitted that she pushed the boundaries on her school dress code as a girl, and Behar had to get a joke in.

As a co-host on The View, Joy Behar is considered a legitimate political and cultural commentator these days, but every once in a while she reminds fans that she is a comedian through and through. Behar caught some fans off guard last week when she joked that co-host Sunny Hostin was "such a little slut." The joke came out during a Hot Topics discussion on school uniforms.

Behar led a Hot Topics segment on The View last week with that day's guest Rachel Lindsay – moderated by Whoopi Goldberg as usual. During the discussion, Hostin pointed out that school uniforms often instill and reinforce a double standard when it comes to male and female sexuality and bodily autonomy. She said: "Is there a dress code for the boys? This is something we go through all the time at my kids' schools. There's a dress code seemingly for the girls, but the boys can go in and wear little tank tops and flip-flops in the middle of winter. Just because a girl is wearing a crop top and shorts doesn't mean she's dressing sexually. It means that we are sexualizing her."

"I just detest that notion. I have a 17-year-old. If she's wearing a crop top, she's not trying to be sexual with it," Hostin went on. Behar said that for her, school dress codes brought to mind the old-school Catholic school uniforms with strict measurement guidelines, though she said she didn't go to a school like that herself. Hostin, as it happens, did.

"But I did hike up my skirt and. got in trouble," Hostin noted. This seemed to amuse Behar, who joked: "You were such a little slut." The show cut to commercial just then, and there was no more commentary on this light teasing. Behar has poked fun at Hostin before, joking last month that Hostin "fakes orgasms," and teasing her in March for a shirt design that Behar thought looked like a "phallus."

Originally from Brooklyn, Behar didn't start working in the entertainment industry until she was in her 40s. She made appearances as a stand-up comic while working as a producer on Good Morning America, and found her way into talk shows from there. She was one of the original panelists on The View when it was created in 1997, but she never lost that edgy wit that sets her apart from the other hosts. At 81 years old today, she remains one of the most cutting voices on the show.

The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.