‘The View’: Joy Behar Brings up MAGA Hats, and Meghan McCain Had a Strong Response

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain were at it again during a recent episode of The View. The co-hosts had a heated disagreement during Friday’s new episode when of the ABC talk show when the panel discussed Nancy Pelosi’s exchange with a reporter. As part of the episode’s Hot Topics segment, the panel talked about the House Speaker hitting back at reporter James Rosen after he asked her if she hates President Donald Trump.

“I don’t hate anyone,” she said, as first reported by Too Fab, before bringing up her religious beliefs and adding, “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Guest co-host Ana Navarro praised Pelosi for her response, while Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin both cricked Rosen for how he worded the question. McCain agreed Pelosi had a “masterful” response to the journalist’s question. However, she pointed out an issue she had with what she did next.

“I think the problem is when — she did answer it masterfully — the problem is now she’s now selling T-shirts that say #DontMessWithNancy,” McCain pointed out.

Hostin was shocked as McCain said that, “For $39, you can buy a T-shirt.”

Behar interrupted, joking, “Do they come in black?” as McCain completed her thought.

“My problem is everything is a meme, everything’s for the internet,” McCain said, before citing both #ShePersisted and #DontMessWithNancy. “This is very serious, we’re talking about the Constitution, we’re talking about impeachment and, to me, it reduces it, it’s very reductive to start selling sweatshirts that say #DontMesswithNancy.”

“So you mean like hats that say Make America Great Again,” Behar chimed in. The comment led the audience to erupt in cheers and applause, while McCain shook her head and threw her hands in the air.

“You know what, I’m just trying to make a point and I’ve never worn a MAGA hat, I think you know better than anybody I would never wear a MAGA hat,” McCain added. “And politics doesn’t have to be a meme and clicktivism, but whatever.”

Behar and McCain frequently disagree on the air, leading to many rumors among fans the pair might be feuding behind the scenes.

“Of all the people backstage, we actually get along the best,” McCain, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in September. “Because we always want to watch news after and still talk about it.”

Behar, 76, agreed at the time, “Yeah, it’s true.”

McCain said they get along so well they should be considered for other roles. “Normally, we disagree but it’s still a lot of good stuff coming up. I always thought they should have us moderate the debates. Because you’re gonna get, first all, we’re not going to BS anyone. … We are also going to ask all the questions that both extreme sides of the party want to know and I think that’s important.”

“They’re too scared of us,” Behar said.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.