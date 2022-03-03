‘The View’: Joy Behar Accidentally Falls out of Her Chair on the Air

The View co-panelist Joy Behar accidentally fell out of her chair during Thursday’s episode, while the show was on the air. As the show began, all the panelists came out as they normally do, taking their seats as they arrived at the table. However, as Behar climbed into her chair, she slipped and fell onto the floor. After her fellow panelists helped her up, Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed, “These chairs move!” She then added, “You touch it and you’re on the ground.”

Sunny Hostin assured viewers that this has “happened to all of us at one time or another.” Behar disputed: “25 years, that has never happened [to me].” She then quipped, “Who do I sue? My husband is home laughing, I bet.” Once she climbed back into her seat, Behar recounted the slip, saying, “I went flying.” This prompted Sara Haines to point out that the chair are set very “high.” Goldberg then joked that it “takes a glass of wine to get into the chair.” Goldberg asked Behar if she was “alright” after her fall. “I just missed the step,” Behar replied. “As usual.”

https://twitter.com/NineDaves/status/1499416812563402762?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Later on in the show, Goldberg jokingly clarified that Haines, did “not trip” Behar, stating that the panelists had received texts accusing Haines of sabotaging her co-host. “Today, I did not trip her. Today,” said Haines as Goldberg chimed in, “She did not do it. All of you stop sending us texts, that’s not what happened.” Behar added, “I’m getting all these messages from people saying, ‘That’s a viral moment…That’s all people really care about. This, from Ana Navarro: ‘Mamacita, are you okay?’ She’s funny.”

Addressing the seriousness of falling, Behar commented, “Well, you know, I fall a lot. The main thing, just to talk seriously, when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you.” She added, “But I’ve fallen a lot. I fall all the time. I’m a klutz! But this chair, this chair was like the exorcist. It was spring!”

The longtime View co-host next clarified that the chair “moved” as she attempted to climb into it. Behar joked, “But you know what? I’m going to make a resolution. I’m going to make my behind a little bigger, just for the purpose of the chair.”