‘The View’: Here’s Who Rejected the Offer to Replace Meghan McCain

The View is still searching for Meghan McCain’s replacement on the panel. While the show has tried out a series of conservative figures in recent months, one stood out more than the others to the higher-ups at The View. According to Politico, the show was “eager” to have young libertarian Kat Timpf join the panel. However, Timpf reportedly turned down the offer partly due to the show’s reputation with past conservative members on the panel.

The View has apparently been having trouble finding someone to fill McCain’s shoes on the panel. She departed the series in August and the show has incorporated a rotating cast of Republican guest hosts ever since. The individual that they choose to replace her reportedly has to fill certain criteria, with Politico reporting that they can’t be a denier of the 2020 election results, someone who flirts with fringe conspiracy theories, or someone who embraced the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. A former staffer said of the search, “They are really looking for a unicorn. They want someone who is going to fight – but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.”

The View apparently wanted Timpf to be the “unicorn” to fill this role. Although, she reportedly turned them down because of the show’s track record with other conservative co-hosts including McCain, Elizabeth Hasselback, and Abby Huntsman. Her contract with Fox also reportedly played a role in her turning The View, which airs on ABC, down. Even though one of their top choices reportedly declined the offer to be a part of the panel, The View is still looking for a conservative Republican to join the show following McCain’s departure.

“Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” a spokesperson for The View said. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.” In recent months, The View has tapped individuals such as Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Alyssa Farah, Carly Fiorina, Gretchen Carlson, and Morgan Ortagus to guest on the panel. While Farah will return to the panel in January when the show comes off of its holiday break, no one has nabbed the official position just yet.