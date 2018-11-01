‘The View’ Goes All out for Halloween With Special Guests and Over-the-Top Costumes

The View went all out for Halloween this year, with a few special guests as well as some epic, over-the-top costumes.

The ladies of the daytime talk show always serve up a fun and energetic Halloween episode, but this year they really really outdid themselves.

Below, you will find photos of The View co-hosts in their respective costumes, as well as snapshots of some other fun Halloween festivities from the episode.

Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments which co-host’s costume you like the most!

The Costumed Crew

The ladies of The View spared no creative expense when it came to putting together their Halloween costume ideas.

They proudly took to the stage at the beginning of the episode to show off their outfits to the audience.

Whoopi Goldberg as Disney Junior’s Vampirinia

The View’s lead host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg donned an adorable, spooky costume, dressing up as Disney Junior’s Vampirinia.

“After she flew from Transylvania to Pennsylvania, she found out that no matter how cool a ghoul you are, moving to a new town is a monster adjustment,” the photo’s Instagram caption read.

Joy Behar as “The Mid-Terminator”

Joy Behar put together a mash-up costume, appearing as the ‘The Mid-Terminator” [Midterm elections + The Terminator].

“She’s a sarcastic cyborg who traveled back in time from the future to make sure Democrats take back the house next week,” the Instagram caption said of Behar’s costume character.

Abby Huntsman as Lady Gaga

Abby Huntsman took her fandom to the next level, donning multiple costume changes as her favorite star, Lady Gaga.

“This risk-taking, trailblazing, six-time Grammy-winning pop star is reborn on the big screen and getting Oscar buzz for her raw talent in [A Star Is Born],” the Instagram caption for Hunstman’s costume said of Gaga.

Meghan McCain as Queen Elsa from ‘Frozen’

Meghan McCain dressed up as everyone’s favorite Ice Queen, Elsa, for Halloween.

“She’s been called a legendary ice queen whose blood runs cold,” the Instagram capoton stated, “from the two-time Oscar-winning animated classic Frozen, it’s [Meghan McCain] as Elsa!”

Sunny Hostin as General Okoye from Black Panther

Sporting a warrior look, Sunny Hostin dressed up as General Okoye from Black Panther.

[Sunny Hostin] fulfills her [Black Panther] dreams and takes on the role of the unstoppable General Okoye,” The View’s Instagram page caption of the photo read, “from the blockbuster who leads the battle cry for #WAKANDAFOREVER!”

Special Guests!

The show had a few special guests who turned up in costume as well.

WWE Diva’s The Bella Twins made an appearance on The View’s Halloween special dressed up as Wonder Woman and Supergirl.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper also turned up, rocking a hilarious and historical Amelia Earhart costume.

Behind-The-Scenes!

Finally, the show shared a behind-the-scenes look at “all the backstage action of our #FierceView Halloween show.”

While the episode has passed, Hulu users can watch the entire show anytime by streaming it on any device that is compatible with the Hulu app.