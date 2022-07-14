'The View': Guest Host Ginger Zee Gets Corrected on Live TV After On-Air Flub

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee recently made a mistake live on air. While guest-hosting on The View, the chief meteorologist mispronounced the book title of a guest, requiring co-host Sunny Hostin to correct her.

Phoebe Robinson, a comedian, podcaster, and best-selling author appeared on the July 12 episode of the talk show. During her interview, she talked about her series, Everything's Trash, and her new book. Ana Navarro discussed Robinson's accomplishments and how she's written multiple best-selling works, followed by the actress revealing her passion for books.

Zee chimed in, "Speaking of books. You just released the paperback version of Please Don't Sit on My Bed With Your Outdoor Clothes."

When the book title appeared on the screen, fans noticed the television personality said it incorrectly: Please Don't Sit On My Bed In Your Outside Clothes. In the background, Hostin can be heard saying, "Outside Clothes. While continuing the discussion, Zee ignored her and talked about the relatability of the title.

In May, Zee was forced to take time away from GMA after she and her sons Adrian and Miles tested positive for COVID-19. Zee posted the test results on Instagram with a caption explaining how they were all feeling.

"COVID cubed in the house. Me and the kids will be laying low. Everyone is feeling tired & stuffy but ok— I'll be out for a bit to keep everyone safe. Hope you all stay healthy & safe."

Before the diagnosis, Zee celebrated ten years at ABC and was honored by Disney. She shared a picture of her plaque that read, "Presented to Ginger Zee. Recognizing 10 magical years with the Walt Disney Company," which included a special pin.

Zee shared her thoughts in the caption of her Instagram post, writing, "A magical decade indeed – thanks @mickeymouse. This is more for all the people who have believed in me, supported me and given me opportunities.

"My goal was to #SparkleEveryDay and pass along that sparkle – and I don't know that I've done it every day – but I got close and can't wait to see what's next. Plaque and pin really solidify it." In addition to thanking Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Amy Robach, she thanked friend David Muir for "always being right there."

On Wednesday, GMA meteorologist Dan Amarante praised Zee after revealing on Facebook that he had signed on with the ABC News team as a weather producer. "They have an awesome team of meteorologists that have all been so welcoming!" Amarante said in the post.

He thanked Zee for engaging the public in climate literacy through her work as a meteorologist."So far, I've worked a lot with Ginger Zee and the Good Morning America crew in Times Square," Amarante said. "I have a ton of respect for her and what she's done." The new staffing change followed Zee's guest co-hosting stint on The View.