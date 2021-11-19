‘The View’ Fans Left Stunned Over Abby Huntsman’s Puzzling Return

The View fans were left stunned on Friday, when former co-host Abby Huntsman made a puzzling return to the panel. “It’s fun to be back. I do miss so much of the show,” she said while making a guest appearance for Flashback Friday. Huntsman was a panelist on the daytime ABC talk show from 2018 until January 2020. Recently, she has been opening up about her time on the show, making some harsh comments, and so fans were quite surprised to see her return.

“I’ve opened up more about why I left and when it happened,” she continued. “The problem with media today is it is so black and white. I’m a very nuanced person, as you guys know. My politics are nuanced, the way I live my life is more nuanced.” When Huntsman left she explained that it was due to helping her father, Jon Huntsman Jr., with his gubernatorial campaign in Utah. However, on the debut episode of her new podcast I Wish Somebody Told Me, she referred to this as “a great out” from The View.

“I knew [The View] did not reflect my values, when I say that I mean rewarding people for bad behavior,” she said on the podcast. “At that time there were executives in charge and that I did feel that we were kind of players in that game and it was about money and it was about ratings and the tabloids.” She went on to say that she left the show because she needed to “save” her mental health, claiming ABC executives were dismissive of her issues. “They wanted me to wait and I said, ‘I’m out of here Friday,’” she recalled. “It was just an unbearable culture by the end.”

Fans of The View have heard Huntsman’s comments, are were surprised that she’d come back to the show she seemed to feel was a toxic environment for her. Many are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the situation. Scroll down to read what they are saying.

“Treated Horribly”

#TheView Surprise, surprise. Abby Huntsman has returned for one day.



Kind of shocked given what she said about her time on the show. — Mohammed Olokode (@MohammedOlokod2) November 19, 2021

“Why is Abby Huntsman on?” one Twitter user asked. “She said she was treated horribly on The View? Dammit. Tired of this.”

“Toxic”

Ana is about to shut Abby right on up . Didn’t miss her either ! Next !!! #theview #Abbyhuntsman pic.twitter.com/eiQXHmcvYd — KAMALA”S Cousin👊🏾✊🏾 (@makeugorgeous) November 19, 2021

“I thought Abby Huntsman said that [The View] was toxic [and] she would never come back to guest co-host……. EVER!!!” someone exclaimed.

“Oh Boy”

“I thought [Abby Huntsman] left [The View] because it was a toxic workplace,” a watcher commented. “Yet here she is guest hosting. That is all I am going to say.”

“Oh Great”

“Abby Huntsman is far from being my favorite human being, but compared to Meghan McCain? I’ll take her any Friday,” an unbothered fan offered.

“Don’t Really Remember”

https://twitter.com/Bitch_N_Budget/status/1461773992583483395?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Don’t really remember Abby Huntsman,” a View watcher shaded.

“Notice Her Grin”

https://twitter.com/SirLeeJay/status/1461768057286709256?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“So not an Abby Huntsman fan at all, but I couldn’t help but notice her grin when Joy said the panel is great now,” a Twitter user tweeted.

“Groveling”

Abby Huntsman thinks she's nuanced. K girl. #TheView — Jamar Taurus ♉ (@JamarTodd) November 19, 2021

“Wait…Abby Huntsman claims that The View was a toxic workplace but recounts that and NOW blames the Media for getting that wrong. Really?!? And now she is GROVELING to get her job back,” a View fan wrote. “Newsflash: We DO NOT want her back!!!”