‘The View’ Fans Call New Telecommuting Format a ‘Disaster’ While Co-Hosts Quarantine at Home

The View is trying out a new telecommuting format, while the co-hosts quarantine at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but fans of the show are calling it a “disaster.” On Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show, Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Sara Haines were the only two in the studio, as Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar joined in from their homes via personal web cameras. Meghan McCain was noticeably absent, having recently revealed that she is pregnant and would telecommute from home.

Fans were not really feeling the new layout, and many have been expressing themselves on social media. “Doing the show remote is NOT working. Too much talking over each other. Hard to follow and watch,” a viewer tweeted to the show. One of the main issues fans seemed to have was the quality of Behar’s camera, with one tweeting that “whatever system she’s using in her home is dragging no one can understand what she is saying.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I’m just gonna say it…Joy looks a hot ass mess! Self isolation don’t mean you need to let yourself go if you gotta get in front of your fans on camera! But I get it, this struggle is REAL!! #TheView pic.twitter.com/AQpnV7MuhK — ClassyLady62 (@CLady62) March 23, 2020

Scroll down to see more reactions from The View fans and viewers.

​

#TheView This is a straight up disaster!!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂 I ain’t turnin’ off tho. pic.twitter.com/lrkQIqYrTY — RMFD (@uasknortelln) March 23, 2020

#TheView needs to do like my office did when we had our video staff meeting. If you want to say something raise your hand. — atiyah9369 (@atiyah9369) March 23, 2020

#TheView looks like a Zoom conference. I’m triggered. — Phasmatos Incendia (@conspiracylife) March 23, 2020

​

Watching #TheView and I’m like umm is this the new Hollywood Squares. pic.twitter.com/gDNVkjVMyE — David (@TXDavidP) March 23, 2020

Happy Joy came back to #TheView today, but boy did she go off the rails. Talked over everyone. Not sure how this new setup is going to work with her — Brannon (@Brannona) March 23, 2020

Yes! Joy & Whoopi: Home… Sara & Sunny: In Studio… #TheView was a definitely a cluster-phuck of, talking over each other. Yet! It was still worth watching.🤭 — #BrittFit50🏋🏾#BIWOC #Advocacy #Equity #Inclusion (@brijh) March 23, 2020

​

Joy’s interrupting is driving me insane. Her Skype connection is making it even worse. #theview — Mandy Anderson (@blaakq) March 23, 2020

​

Let’s hope tomorrow the connections will be much better between the cohosts at home @TheView #theview 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/S02Q9KF5NC — Mz. Chitown 🌬 (@UBigMadLilMad) March 23, 2020

Nothing says out of touch like still airing #ViewYourDeal for the last 8 minutes…. so viewers can look at dumb crap they can’t afford because they’re out of jobs….

Good job #TheView #Tacky #COVIDー19 #coronavirus — Jennifer or Mulva🚘 (@JENisJUICY) March 23, 2020

This is not the time to do VIEWYOURDEAL segments. The majority of us are trying to hold on to what little money we have , we’re not worried about spring cleaning right now. Yes we should be productive in this time but just youtube DIYs and keep ur money. #TheView — Music Heads TV💫 (@MusicHeadsTV) March 23, 2020

​

The world could be ending but there would still be time for View Your Deal #TheView — Michael Wachowiak (@mikewachowiak) March 23, 2020

#TheView Good Lord…@JoyVBehar has an audio delay and it’s derailing everyone. SHE NEEDS TECH SUPPORT BEFORE THE SHOW TOMORROW @TheView. If you can’t sort out the audio delay, she shouldn’t go on air. — JAK (@Plizu19) March 23, 2020

​

Could somebody explain to @JoyVBehar @WhoopiGoldberg @sunny how the internet sound lag works this is freaking painful to watch. You all can’t talk over yourselves remotely #TheView STOP this ain’t working @ABCDaytime — Hippi (@Old_Hippi) March 23, 2020

As a person here watching y’all show #THEVIEW y’all cannot properly be heard at this moment, y’all are all talking indifferent locations and as a viewer it sound like y’all yelling on top of each other yes y’all are right #PresidentTrump is shitty just talk clearly @TheView — Martina Prevail Eve Bennett (@EvePrevail) March 23, 2020

​

“There was a Zoom session last night with people that I normally have great conversations with and I had a glass of wine and I totally fell asleep. I mean, I can’t even get myself roused.” – Joy Behar on #TheView pic.twitter.com/JzFmwSRyGu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 23, 2020

I know one thing, @ABC needs to pay for Joy to get the fastest internet option if she’s gonna skype in on #TheView because this potato level cam quality is sending me. — blasianFMA 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 (@blasianFMA) March 23, 2020