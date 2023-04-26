Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence After Fox News Exit

Tucker Carlson has broken his silence, after his surprising Fox News exit earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, one of their reporters spoke briefly with Carlson as he was riding on a golf cart near his Boca Grande, Florida, home, on his way to dinner with his wife. The journalist asked Carlson about his exit, to which the now-former Fox News host deflected with humor.

"Retirement is going great," Carlson said with a laugh. "I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years." He then quipped, "Appetizers plus entree." ET notes that Carlson flashed a smile but did not respond when asked about his plans for the future at this point. It was also reported that Carlson's executive producer, Justin Wells, was spotted at the TV host's home. Wells was recently fired from Fox News. The announcement about Carlson's exit from Fox News came on Monday, with some outlets reporting that he was fired from the network, though that has not been officially confirmed. Rather, the network stated that the decision was mutual.

Tucker Carlson all happy and smiles despite being canceled. pic.twitter.com/0E1qwn9zWV — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) April 26, 2023

Carlson's was not the only big news network exit this week as, also on Monday, Don Lemon revealed that he was fired from CNN. In a statement shared on Twitter, Lemon wrote, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly."

"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play," He continued. "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

CNN CEO Chris Licht initially confirmed Lemon's exit in by stating, "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors." In regards to CNN This Morning — the network's morning show that Lemon helped launch in late 2022 with co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins — Licht stated, "We are committed to its success."