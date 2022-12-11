'The View' Star Slams Co-Host for 'Toxic Femininity'

In rather unsurprising news, two of The View's co-hosts recently got into a tiff. As the New York Post noted, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin had a major spat on Monday's talk show episode. Their argument centered on workplace toxicity and saw Navarro bring up Griffin's past as a member of former President Donald Trump's staff.

The spat began after Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic of "toxic feminity." Griffin then steered the conversation to how "toxic feminity" plays into workplace environments. More specifically, she mentioned how some of the "worst bosses" she's had have been women. Griffin began, "We've come a long way in critiquing some of the male practices that are not helpful and need to be called out. Women have made a ton of progress, but we can also be each other's worst enemies." She continued, "It's still the case, and I have to say, some of the worst bosses I've had have been women and sometimes colleagues in the workplace who are women."

Navarro didn't waste any time in bringing up Griffin's former employer, as she quipped, "That's what happens when you work with Kellyanne Conway." Griffin then accused the co-host of "attacking" her while on the panel, saying, "I can't really get a word in without you attacking me. So, I wouldn't say this is a totally different environment of women supporting each other." The matter seemingly came to a rest after Navarro retorted, "Oh, I haven't attacked you yet." The NYP reported that the co-hosts did not reference the argument during the remainder of the episode.

Ahead of the current season of The View, the show announced that there would be two permanent co-hosts added to the panel — Navarro and Griffin. Navarro has served as a guest co-host in the past, but her place on the panel was subsequently made permanent for Season 26. Griffin was tapped to fill the resident "conservative" seat on the panel, a position that was left vacant following Meghan McCain's departure.

When the news was announced, Griffin acknowledged that The View "paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out" on TV. "At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I'm honored to represent the conservative perspective," she continued. "I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country."