'The View': Child's Will Smith Oscar Slap Costume Sparks Whiplash of Outrage

The View might "not endorse violence," but that did not stop the show from trotting out one of the most awful Halloween costumes seen on live television Monday. The show featured a young boy dressed in a costume referencing Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars. Viewers at home were shocked that such a thing was allowed to go on television without someone realizing it was in poor taste.

During Monday's episode, The View's hosts were all dressed as famous female television characters, which was a fun idea. Then things got weird. The show did a segment where children were dressed in costumes inspired by "Hot Topics" discussions. One of them was a young boy wearing a gold bodysuit with a red handprint painted on his face. He was meant to represent an Oscar statuette slapped by Smith.

The View wardrobe supervisor Ashley Aldefer Kaufman introduced the costume by reminding viewers that the show does not condone violence. "We do not want to endorse violence of any kind but we couldn't help but talk about one of the hottest topics of this year," Kaufman said, reports Variety.