Will Smith Reveals Surprising Sports Name Who Called to Check in After Chris Rock Slap at Oscars

Will Smith just revealed the big sports star who called him shortly after he slapped Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards. While attending a private screening of his new Emancipation movie at the London Hotel, the King Richard star talked about how boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who was also at the screening, contacted him after the incident despite not being the best of friends.

"I want to say something also about Floyd," Smith said in a video obtained by TMZ Sports. "So, we've met each other, we've seen each other around, but we weren't like, friends. And, the day after the Oscars, for 10 days he called me every day. And, he was like, 'Ay, you know you the champ, right? You good? You know you the champ, right? I want you to hear my voice say it.' That was every day he called me ... and it's like, that's my dude forever right there."

Will Smith gave a private screen of Emancipation to @FloydMayweather last night. Will told a story — Floyd called him 10 days straight after Oscars incident w/ Chris Rock. At the time, Floyd & Will were just acquaintances, but Mayweather was concerned about Smith. A good friend. pic.twitter.com/r2OwBusGN2 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) October 28, 2022

Smith has not spoken too much about the slap that happened in March. In July, the 54-year-old actor released a video of him apologizing to Rock and others he hurt. "I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you," Smith said in the video. "My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." Because of the slap, Smith is banned from attending Academy functions, including the Oscars for 10 years. Before that decision was made, Smith resigned from The Academy.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith says in the statement. "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

Emancipation is set to be released in theatres on Dec. 2 and Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. When speaking to TMZ Sports about the film, Mayweather said the movie "captures an important time in history. The movie has me on the edge of my seat throughout the entire film."