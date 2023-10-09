'The View' Censors Sara Haines Amid Her Passionate Criticism of Potential Government Shutdown

The co-hosts of The View never shy away from tough conversations, but Sara Haines took it so far that the network censors had to step in on an episode last week. The panel was discussing the possibility of a government shut-down when Haines lashed out at lawmakers for holding up the process. When Haines used profanity, fans heard a rare audio cut on the broadcast.

The co-hosts of The View were discussing the shut-down fears on Monday, Oct. 2, just after the U.S. Congress passed a short-term measure to buy more time. Haines blamed the Republican representatives, saying: "I'm disgusted at how this is all going. There's no business in this world that not only doesn't operate on a 45-day cycle, where you can't work within a budget. You would be fired. The entire D.C. right now not only gets paid, they continue to fail upwards and get re-elected when they can not work with the money they've been given. I don't know a job where you can just, one, print your own money, and two, make the Americans pay for it with interest rates."

Haines pointed out that a shut-down would have the biggest impact on the "lowest-income people among us," some of whom might "literally not eat." She thought it was foolish for Republicans to hold up this process just so they could have "these privileged conversations about a new speaker." She said: "Do your jobs," then whatever she said next was cut out by the censors.

Most fans seem to agree that Haines was saying "make some s- happen" based on her mouth movements during the censored moment. Many of them also agreed with her. The ABC News veteran was not the only one frustrated with the gridlock in Congress last week, and the issues have still not been resolved a week later.

Government shutdowns happen in the U.S. when Congress does not pass new funding legislation before the next fiscal year begins. It is often caused by partisan disagreements where neither side wants to budge. Right now, pundits are blaming the disagreements on funding for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, among other things. However, the Republican Speaker of the House recently resigned from that position, throwing the entire body into chaos and shaking public confidence.

Congress has until mid-November to pass a budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.