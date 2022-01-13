‘The View’ Alum Tapped to Lead ‘Divorce Court,’ Replacing Faith Jenkins

Star Jones will be putting on her judge robes very soon. The View alum has signed on to lead Divorce Court, replacing Judge Faith Jenkins. Jones addressed her new job on Twitter with a statement saying that she was “incredibly honored” to lead one of the longest-running court shows on TV.

“Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney,” Jones said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. “Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jones added that she was “honored to be considered to take over the Divorce Court TV bench” and joining the likes of Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Jenkins. Jenkins’ sudden departure comes after nearly two years served on the show, prompting fans to speculate the reason behind her exit. One such fan theory claims she left the show due to a potential conflict of interest as she begins to lead her own series Killer Relationships with Faith Jenkins. She’ll also serve as an executive producer.

Fans of the show should rest easy knowing that Divorce Court is in well-experienced hands. Prior to her joining The View in 1997, Jones served as a commentator for Court TV during the 1991 William Kennedy Smith. She also made history with her court TV show Jones & Jury, which earned her the title for the first Black person and first female arbitrator on TV. She served as a co-host on The View for several years before leaving in 2006.

“I will offer the parties before Divorce Court, as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense,” she closed her statement.