'The View' Airs With Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines as the Only 2 Co-Hosts Amid Technical Difficulties

By Allison Schonter

Thursdays episode of The View kicked off with a problem many workers are all too familiar with amid working from home measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic: a little technological glitch. As viewers tuned in, a major technical difficulty left just two co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines – at the discussion table.

The episode kicked off with Goldberg alluding to the issues, stating, "hello and welcome to a very unusual View." She quipped that "apparently, there are just two of us here today: Sara Haines and Whoopi Golberg ... until somebody else jumps right in." Haines, meanwhile, added, "good morning, Whoopi, and then there were two." Rather than delaying, the two standing co-hosts jumped right into the episode.

Thankfully, by the end of the episode the technical difficulties seem to have been fixed, as both Sunny Hostin and joy Behar made appearances, albeit a little late. Still, the relatable gaffe led to plenty of reactions on social media. Scroll down to see what The View viewers are saying.

During Thursday's episode, the co-hosts discussed the tragic new milestone the United States has reached amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the death toll in the country surpassed 250,000.

prevnext

According to NBC News, there has been a 42% increase in the number of fatalities in the last few weeks. During this time, the U.S. has continued to break daily positive case count records.

prevnext

Thursday's episode also brought up the discussion regarding whether Americans are refusing to take the recommended precautions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Along with social distancing and wearing face masks, health experts are suggesting that Americans forego the typical Thanksgiving dinner and instead celebrate the holiday with only those in their household.

prevnext

"We are nine months into this pandemic. What the h– is going?" Goldberg questioned. "People are still not on the same page about all of this. What is happening? It's crazy."

prevnext

"This virus has been hijacked as a political message, and that's the problem," Haines said. "Straight out of the gates, the current president, President Trump, and the administration turned this into a political message. The refusing to wear a mask became a rallying cry, and they leaned into it, flagrantly, disregarding all the science."

prevnext

The co-hosts also discussed President-elect Joe Biden being brought to tears by an ICU nurse. That nurse recalled holding the hand of patients battling the virus as they pass away. She recalled how some of these patients are "crying out for their family who they can't see."

prevnext
0comments

That nurse said that as a country, "we need to act quickly to protect our healthcare workers so that we can save as many lives as possible." After hearing her speak, Biden admitted that he was left "emotional."

prev
Start the Conversation

of