'The View' Airs With Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines as the Only 2 Co-Hosts Amid Technical Difficulties

Thursdays episode of The View kicked off with a problem many workers are all too familiar with amid working from home measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic: a little technological glitch. As viewers tuned in, a major technical difficulty left just two co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines – at the discussion table.

The episode kicked off with Goldberg alluding to the issues, stating, "hello and welcome to a very unusual View." She quipped that "apparently, there are just two of us here today: Sara Haines and Whoopi Golberg ... until somebody else jumps right in." Haines, meanwhile, added, "good morning, Whoopi, and then there were two." Rather than delaying, the two standing co-hosts jumped right into the episode.

Thankfully, by the end of the episode the technical difficulties seem to have been fixed, as both Sunny Hostin and joy Behar made appearances, albeit a little late. Still, the relatable gaffe led to plenty of reactions on social media. Scroll down to see what The View viewers are saying.