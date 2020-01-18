‘The View’: Abby Huntsman’s Final Appearance Attempts to Fan Flames Amid Rumored Backstage Tensions

During her final day on The View, Abby Huntsman tried to shut down rumors about backstage tension leading up to her decision to leave the show. The former Fox News Channel reporter made it clear she would only take fond memories from her time on the ABC daytime talk show. Huntsman announced on Monday she was leaving to join her father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s Utah gubernatorial campaign.

“This show, people go nuts with rumors on this show, and this week has been no exception,” Huntsman said during her farewell, referring to the most recent reports about behind-the-scenes feuds from the past few days. “But I just want to be as clear as I possibly can… This has been a dream come true.”

“This has been an incredible job, and I do love everyone at this table,” Huntsman continued. “You guys see the ups and downs of all of our [lives] — Meghan has been — you’ve seen what she’s been through in her life, you guys live it with us. And it’s not easy to come out here and be so open and honest and talk about the hardest topics of the day. I have so much respect for everyone at this table and for everyone at this show.”

Joy Behar joked that Huntsman could change her mind, but Huntsman has her heart set on helping her father.

“I just want to make it as clear as day, with everything that has been written about this place, that I am leaving so thankful for all the new friends that I have here, for all the friends I had before and will still have and for the opportunity because this place has changed my life for the better,” Huntsman said.

On Monday, Huntsman confirmed she was leaving after less than two years on the show. Her decision leaves Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, as the only conservative voice on the show.

“After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah,” Huntsman wrote a memo to View staff. “You know I think the world of all of you… ABC will always hold a special place in my heart, and so will all of you.”

As with any change on The View, Huntsman’s decision sparked more rumors about why exactly she was leaving. One source told The Daily Mail ABC executives were unimpressed by Huntsman’s contributions to conversations on the show.

Multiple sources also told CNN Business there was a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes, and Huntsman and McCain clashed over child-centric topics McCain found insensitive. Two of CNN‘s sources said Huntsman also apologized to her View co-hosts for not building relationships and engaging with them as much as she wanted to.

None of that tension was on display during Friday’s episode though. In the end, Behar praised Huntsman after they showed a highlight reel from her time on the show.

“They wrote this for me but I believe this: From day one no matter how heated things got on ‘hot topics,’ she always kept her calm — true — she has a positive spirit, actually it was annoying sometimes how positive you were,” Behar said “But this is the thing about her: She never baked down when she was speaking truth to power.”

Huntsman, 33, will serve as a senior advisor for her father, who previously served as Utah Governor from 2005 to 2009. Jon Huntsman is now working as president Donald Trump’s Ambassador to Russia.

Photo credit: Getty Images