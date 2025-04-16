Star With Decades-Long TV and Movie Career Dead at 92: Crispin Glover Confirms Death of Father Bruce

Bruce Glover, the esteemed actor who starred as James Bond villain Mr. Wint in Diamonds Are Forever and appeared in dozens of other films and TV series, has died.

His son, Back to the Future actor Crispin Glover, announced in a series of Instagram posts that his father passed away on Wednesday, March 12 at the age of 92. A rep for Crispin told PEOPLE that Glover died of natural causes.

“Bruce Herbert Glover May 2, 1932 – March 12, 2025,” Crispin in the social media posts alongside various several photos of his father through the years, including an image of Glover in the film Chinatown and at the Season 2 premiere of American Gods.

Born in Depression-era Chicago in 1932, Glover initially considered becoming a painter or pursuing a football career, but stumbled into acting while at Wright Junior College as an art student, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A fellow model asked Glover to wear a gorilla suit for an act she was in, giving him his first acting gig.

After being drafted into the U.S. Army for the Korean War, Glover began his acting career, which would span decades and include over 100 onscreen credits. His earliest roles were on the stage, first in local theater productions and later on Broadway in The Night of the Iguana and Mother Courage and Her Children in the ‘60s. At around the same time, Glover was also adding numerous TV credits to his name, including The Verdict Is Yours, Car 54, Where Are You?, and Route 66, per his IMDb profile. Later in his career, the star appeared in shows such as Perry Mason, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., The Streets of San Francisco, Battlestar Galactica, The Dukes of Hazzard, and The A-Team.

Glover’s career eventually took him to the big screen, where he notably portrayed the villain Mr. Wint opposite Sean Connery’s James Bond in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. He is also well-known for his portrayal of Duffy in 1974’s Chinatown, starring opposite Jack Nicholson. His film resume also includes the Walking Tall series (1973-1977), Hard Times (1975), The Six Million Dollar Man (1975), and It Is Fine! Everything Is Fine (2007), which his son directed. He and his son also co-starred in the 2015 movie Influence, which marked Glover’s final acting credit.

The actor is survived by his son Crispin.