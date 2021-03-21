Thomas Middleditch Accused of Sexual Misconduct

✖

Actor Thomas Middleditch is accused of groping two women at a Los Angeles nightclub in a new report in The Los Angeles Times on Sunday. The paper spoke to the two women and obtained private messages between them and Middleditch. The club itself was shut down last year, amid several complaints of sexual misconduct within its walls.

The alleged incident took place at The Cloak and Dagger in October of 2019. One woman, 21-year-old Hannah Harding, said that she and an unnamed female friend were both groped by Middleditch. She also said that he made lewd comments and unwanted sexual advances throughout the night. They said that Middleditch did not accept their multiple negative responses, and some of the staff members even remembered the incident, claiming that there was talk of banning Middleditch from the club altogether.

The Cloak and Dagger's operations manager at the time, Kate Morgan, said that she asked her bosses to ban Middleditch because "this was not okay." The Cloak and Dagger is a private, invitation-only space in the back of the Pig 'N Whistle bar. Last year, 10 women told the Times that the club's co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson had repeatedly ignored complaints of sexual misconduct on their watch. Four of those complaints came from employees.

The Cloak and Dagger shut down last year, and Harding said that she received private messages from Middleditch on Instagram where he apologized for their encounter. They read in part: "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you. I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

Middleditch and his representatives have not responded to other outlets' requests for comment on this story at the time of this writing. A veteran of beloved HBO sitcom Silicon Valley, Middleditch currently stars in the CBS sitcom B Positive, as well as the Hulu original series Solar Opposites.

Middleditch's sexuality made headlines once before — in a 2019 interview with Playboy where the actor announced that he and his wife, costume designer Mollie Gates, had an open relationship. At the time, he said "swinging has saved our marriage," but a few months later Gates filed for divorce.

Stories like this may have fueled the closure of The Cloak and Dagger, though it is also counted as a victim of the coronavirus pandemic. More accounts of the "real cult" brewing within the club's walls are included in Sunday's edition of The L.A. Times.