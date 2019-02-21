‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Trailer Released

CBS All Access has released the first trailer for their upcoming Twilight Zone reboot, hosted by Jordan Peele.

The clip features quite a bit of new footage from the series, and clearly shows that a number of the new episodes will be paying homage to some classics. Notably, it’s clear that both “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” and “It’s a Good Life” are being re-imagined.

“Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” originally starred a young William Shatner, and is about a man being tormented by a gremlin on an airplane. The updated version stars Parks and Rec actor Adam Scott, and there is even a brief shot at a doll resembling the gremlin from the original.

“It’s a Good Life” is about a young boy named Anthony Fremont who has inexplicable mental powers that he uses to bend society to his will. Based on images in the new trailer, it seems that this episode may also be remade for the new series.

Other actors who have been announced for the Twilight Zone reboot are The Walking Dead’s Stephen Yuen, Luke Kirby, Ike Barinholtz, Rhea Seehorn, Tasissa Farmiga, Dewanda Wise, Jessica Williams, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White and Jonathan Whitesell.

In addition to hosting the series, Peele also serves as executive producer, alongside Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past, the upcoming Dark Phoenix).

While speaking to Variety in a past interview, Peele stated that he was “terrified” of reviving the classic series initially, so he actually said “no” the first time he was approached to do so.

“Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it,” he confessed. “And then several months later I got another call.”

After meeting with Kinberg, however, Peele said he felt much more comfortable and excited about the venture.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” he shared. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Twilight Zone reboot will premiere on CBS All Access on April 1 with two episodes, and then new entries airing on Thursdays, beginning April 11.