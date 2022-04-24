‘The Talk’: Why Sheryl Underwood Wont’ Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian’s new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.

For Season 13, Underwood returns alongside the show’s moderator Natalie Morales. Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Jerry O’Connell are also co-hosts. There has been tons of controversy with the show in recent years stemming from the exits of Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth. Underwood and Obsourne were the subjects of much conversation after their disagreement over whether or not Piers Morgan, a friend of Osbourne, is considered to be racist due to his practice of Meghan Markle. Osbourne defended Morgan in the disagreement and faced backlash over telling Underwood to “shush” during the segment. Osbourne later accused producers and her co-hosts of blindsiding her with the discussion. Her relationship with Underwood was fractured as a result.

Osbourne recently spoke out about her time on the show following the renewal announcement. “They said to me, ‘You are on permanent suspension. We don’t think that you’re repentant enough. And we will decide whether you ever come back.’ And I said, ‘Well, who’s going to make that decision?’ And they said, ‘We can’t tell you,’” she said per Deadline of learning of her fate following her controversial statements. She’s since returned to the U.K. full time.

Despite the drama, The Talk remains ratings gold. The show just reached its highest ratings in two years with 1.662 million viewers — for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2022, its best since April 20–24, 2020. The Talk celebrated its 2,5000th episode on March 11. To commemorate the moment, they showed an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.

This is good news for Underwood as other major talk shows have faced a different fate. Nick Cannon’s talk show was canceled due to stalling in ratings. The show aired for just six months. Jennifer Hudson will reportedly take Cannon’s time slot in her own talk show set to debut on FOX this fall.

Following a season of guest-hosts in her purple chair on The Wendy Williams Show, Williams has officially been replaced by Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd’s new show Sherri will debut this fall. The Real