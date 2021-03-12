'The Talk': Sharon Osbourne's Piers Morgan Debate Sparks Cast Response After Show

✖

Following Wednesday's heated discussion on The Talk, the show's hosts are showing they're committed to staying a work family. Amanda Kloots, supported by co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Elaine Welteroth, and Sheryl Underwood, started the conversation by addressing the debate. "Hello, everyone. Welcome to The Talk," she said. "We are a TV family here. Sometimes we argue like we did yesterday and sometimes we laugh but we are back together again today and we are ready to start today's show. So, let's get into these topics."

Osbourne garnered some massive backlash after she publicly backed her friend Piers Morgan following his abrupt exit from Good Morning Britain when he was criticized for his controversial comments regarding Meghan Markle and her interview with Oprah Winfrey."[Piers Morgan] I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth," she tweeted.

She and the cast continued to address her comments Wednesday's show. "I know he has a right to say what he feels on the interview, as we have a right to say and everybody has a right to say what they feel with freedom of speech," she said. "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No, because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion. But why is it that because I supported a long-time friend and work colleague of mine for years that everybody goes, if you support him, then you must be racist because he's racist?"

At which point, Underwood jumped in in an attempt to educate her friend. "He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says…I don't see it as being racist -- I don't believe what she's going through -- it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself," Underwood said. "So if you're saying I stand with you, how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are." Welteroth added, "When we give passes or give space to people who are saying damaging, harmful things, what we're kind of doing is permissing it. And I think that's what people are reacting to."

"So if I like Piers and he's seen as racist, I'm racist? Is that what you're saying?" Osbourne asked. Welteroth gave an apt answer saying, "But if people know you're not racist they would want you to stand up to your friend who has done racist things and [been] sexist in the coverage of Meghan."