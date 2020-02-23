‘The Talk’ Host Marie Osmond Teases Fresh Strawberry-Blonde Look for Upcoming Episode

Marie Osmond is changing things up a bit. Osmond already shocked The Talk viewers earlier this month when she wore a blonde wig, but the famous brunette has another color change up her sleeve. In a new Closer Weekly interview, Osmond teased a unique strawberry blonde wig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Renegar (@hairbycody90210) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

“Wait till you see my strawberry blonde [wig],” Osmond, 60, told the magazine. “It’s like a strawberry red. It’s like this red color, this strawberry blondish red. And it’s different styles of blonde too, which is so fun.”

Osmond and hairstylist Cody Renegar often share clips of her different looks before The Talk episodes since he became her stylist earlier this year. On Feb. 11, they really changed things up with a blonde wig that “broke the internet,” Renegar told Closer Weekly. “But you know what, stay tuned because you haven’t seen anything yet!”

Osmond and Renegar instantly connected because he has found ways to give her new and interesting looks without cutting her signature brunette hair. If Osmond does not like one of Renegar’s ideas, she can always ditch it and go back to her familiar looks.

“I’ve always done work with my hair, but the thing that I’m loving in this stage and I’m loving Cody, is that he’s all about doing the fun styles and trends without spending hours in the beauty salon,” she said. “I let him spend the hours and I put it on.”

As for Renegar, he loves that Osmond has given him the “freedom” to do “what I want.”

“Especially since I’m looking at one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, nothing goes wrong,” he continued. “I can like her blonde, red… she has this look that just pulls off anything. And it’s not even that, her energy and spirit come through no matter what I do.”

A week after Osmond wore her blonde wig, fellow The Talk host Sharon Osbourne changed up her red hair to a natural white. But Osmond insisted it was only a coincidence and she did not inspire Osbourne’s change.

“I don’t think so. I think, Sharon has been talking about it,” Osmond told Closer Weekly. “But I’ve been wearing wigs forever. So I think we’re just both at that same point.”

Osbourne revealed she stopped dying her hair, a move that revealed her more natural white hair.

“Sharon has 100 [percent] white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” colorist Jack Martin wrote on Instagram. “She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation [a] long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show [The Talk].”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images