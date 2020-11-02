✖

On Monday, it was announced that one of the hosts of The Talk would be leaving the program. After four seasons on the CBS series, Eve will be exiting the series, as Deadline reported. She will reportedly leave the program at the end of December. There's no word yet on who will replace her on the panel, which currently consists of Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The news of Eve's departure may not come as too much of a shock to fans, as she has been co-hosting the series from her home in London at the moment. On Monday's episode of the show, the musician explained that due to recent COVID-19 lockdown measures in the United Kingdom, she is unable to travel. She said that she will be focused on "expanding her family." CBS also confirmed her exit.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said on the show. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.” Eve went on to explain exactly why this is the best decision for herself and her family. “We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Eve continued, “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you." She went on to thank her co-hosts, Osbourne, Underwood, and Inaba, for their support amidst this decision. Inaba responded, "Real friends support each other. We all support you." Osbourne added, “Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy."