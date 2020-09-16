'The Talk' Hosts Return Live in Studio for Season 11

The popular CBS show The Talk is going back to the studio as they gear up for the premiere of Season 11! As live shows slowly but surely start live production in the studio and on set these days, the feeling of normalcy seems to provide a little comfort to many across the United States. The show will kick off on Monday, Sept. 21, with a newly redesigned set.

Hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba will return to a more open-concept style set to keep safely socially distanced. However, Eve will be shooting live remotely from a studio in London. During their first return, the ladies will chat with celebrity guests that include Drew Barrymore, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robe Lowe, Dr. Phil, McGraw and Ayesha Curry. This makes it everyone's first time being in the studio since they started shooting live from home in March.

The newly redesigned set, which includes electric club chairs that were handpicked by the hosts individually, comes with several other changes. Due to the current climate, there will not be a live studio audience, and each celebrity guest will appear live on the show via Skype. This season's theme is "Speak Up & Be Heard" and will also feature new signature segments titled "The Daily Catch Up," "The Talk Talks Back," "Eat-Up" and "Feel Good Fridays."

"The Daily Catch Up" is exactly how it sounds. It will allow each host to catch their co-hosts and audience up on what they were up to the day and night before and over the weekend. As for the other segments, "The Talk Talks Back" is when the hosts will read audience comments from different platforms and address them with humor and honesty. "Eat-Up" will, of course, feature food that can give their audience members great tips and tricks, and will also be themed.

During a time that has been a struggle for so many, CBS and those on-screen and off-screen of The Talk found it essential to highlight and honor hometown heroes and struggling small business owners. They'll be given a $1,000 gift card and audience members will be asked to nominate people in their communities who are making a difference.

Ladies of The Talk will make their highly anticipated return to the studio on Monday, Sept. 21, as they aim to bring warmth back into the homes of many.