‘The Talk’: Carrie Ann Inaba Opens up About Her Obsessed Stalker Who Died by Suicide

During an episode of The Talk last week, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she had a stalker who committed suicide. The topic came up when the hosts discussed Taylor Swift’s recent scare with a stalker and co-host Eve discussed her own experiences with “strange people.”

“I think I’ve had moments in my career where I’ve definitely encountered strange people, and things have been said, but I’ve been lucky enough to have security around me,” Eve said during the July 23 episode. “A lot of my career, I was so protected by the Ruff Ryders. Nobody wanted to look at me or breathe near me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Inaba then discussed a stalker who wanted to be her “guardian angel.” She said the incident happened when she was one of the original Fly Girls on Fox’s In Loving Color in the 1990s.

“I once also had a stalker,” Inaba said. “I didn’t know she was stalking me, but she was a fan of me when I was a Fly Girl, and she kind of followed me around and we kind of became friends, and I thought she was the coolest person in the world. She was also in love me… I had to put a restraining order.”

Inaba went on to explain, “She actually tried to commit suicide… and she said she wanted to be my guardian angel… Sadly, ultimately, she did kill herself.”

This is not the first time Inaba has made shocking revelations during her time on The Talk. Last year, when she was still a guest host on the CBS daytime talk show, she revealed she was molested as a child. During a May episode, Inaba said she tried to dress like a “tomboy” to avoid catching the attention of boys and men because she thought she was molested because she was attractive.

“You get a lot of attention when you’re young and you’re a cute little girl and people come up to you — men included, boys included — and sometimes the advances are unwanted,” the 51-year-old said. She later said she looked in a mirror and “be like, ‘I like this’ and then I would do something to make it uglier, on purpose.”

“‘Oh it looks too pulled together, this outfit, I better wear flip flops with this dress’ or something to make it feel less pulled together,” she recalled. “I’ve always done that.”

In an interview with PopCulture.com in March, Inaba said her life has “drastically changed” since she became a permanent co-host on The Talk.

“It’s weird now to have to work all the time. It’s really a new adjustment for me,” she said, later adding, “The sort of way I look at my own self-worth has changed and grown from being on this panel. These women have a lot of self-respect.”