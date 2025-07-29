‘The Sound of Music’ to Air on TCM for the First Time Ever

The hills are alive with the sound of music… no, wait, that’s just the latest addition to Turner Classic Movies.

The classic 1965 musical film The Sound of Music will air on TCM for the first time ever this Saturday at 8 PM EST.

The network announced the news via a post on its Facebook page, noting “Sometimes our favorite things are worth the wait,” referencing the musical’s famous tune “My Favorite Things.”

The Sound of Music began as a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical based on the real-life story of Maria von Trapp, the matriarch of the famous singing group known as the Trapp Family Singers.

The story begins as Maria (Julie Andrews) is a nun in Salzburg, Austria, and is appointed by her superiors at the monastery to be a governess to the seven children of naval officer Georg von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Eventually, Maria and Georg fall in love, but must soon escape from the Nazi regime after the Third Reich annexes Austria.

The Sound of Music won five Academy Awards upon its release, including Best Picture and Best Director. It’s been named to just about every ‘Best Of’ list you can think of, and is still beloved today for the performances of Andrews and Plummer and for its soundtrack of wall-to-wall hits, like “The Sound of Music,” “Maria,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” and plenty more.

The Sound of Music will play only once on TCM this Saturday at 8 PM EST. After that, you’ll have to say “So Long, Farewell” to the film until the next time the channel shows it—which could be months or even years.