‘The Simpsons’ Legend Dies of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy: Alf Clausen Was 84

Alf Clausen, one of television’s most legendary composers, has died. He was 84.

His daughter, Kaarin Clausen, broke the news via Facebook on Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter went on to confirm that the Simpsons composer died on Thursday in Los Angeles. He was at his home in the Valley Village of L.A. at the time of his passing.

Clausen’s death comes after doctors diagnosed him with progressive supranuclear palsy, according to Kaarin. (Kaarin’s initial Facebook post said her father died of Parkinson’s disease, but she later clarified to THR that it was actually PSP, a similar condition.)

Composer Alf Clausen attends the 2016 ASCAP Screen Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ASCAP)

“My dad passed peacefully this morning after a long and valiant struggle with Parkinson’s,” Kaarin wrote. “I will always remember his silly jokes, the smell of his music charts in his studio, when he stood up in our Rabbit Convertible to hold up the lowering railroad crossing gate after I stalled the car on the train track, his phone calls that always started with ‘Hi, Dudette,’ and the million big and little ways in which he supported me. He left a huge mark on this world and has touched the lives of millions, and I’m so proud to call him ‘Dad.’ Rest easy, Maestro. I will miss you every day.”

The TV legend was behind most of the interstitial and background music The Simpsons fans hear in each episode. Clausen worked on hundreds of the Fox sitcom’s episodes before a tense ousting that resulted in a lawsuit.

Clausen also worked on several notable shows in the ’70s and ’80s, including Moonlighting, ALF, The Mary Tyler Moore Hour and Donny and Marie. Additionally, he scored the ’90s stoner cult classic Half Baked.

Al Jean, a longtime Simpsons writer and showrunner, reacted to Clausen’s death via X, writing, “RIP to Alf Clausen an incredibly talented man who did so much for The Simpsons.”