Super Bowl 2019: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast Unites With Michael Chiklis in Atlanta

Super Bowl LIII pre-game festivities featured a gathering of former FX stars, including The Shield‘s Michael Chiklis and members of the Mayans M.C. cast.

On Saturday, Chiklis shared a photo from a bus on the way to an event where Cardi B and Bruno Mars were performing in Atlanta, Georgia. Chiklis’ photo included Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Carla Baratta and Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rivera posted the same photo, adding “When [Vic Mackey] [Michael Chiklis] tells you to smile, you smile.”

Chiklis, who played Vic Mackey on The Shield, shared another photo with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Olmos and Rivera. “See? We can party peacefully together… until game time,” he wrote.

In the photo, Chiklis is wearing a New England Patriots sweatshirt, while Olmos and Rivera wore Rams jerseys.

The Shield and Mayans M.C. have more in common than a shared network. Kurt Sutter was an executive producer and writer on The Shield before he created Sons of Anarchy. He also created Mayans M.C., a new series set a few years after the events of Sons of Anarchy, with James. Several actors also appeared on both The Shield and Sons of Anarchy, including Katey Sagal, Walton Goggins and Chiklis.

On Saturday, Rivera also shared pre-Super Bowl photos with Olmos and Pino.

Mayans M.C. was such a hit for FX that the network renewed it in October 2018, after only four episodes aired. The show stars J.D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a new member of the Mayans M.C. Rivera reprises his Sons of Anarchy roles as Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter president Marcus Alvarez.

“It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life,” James said after the show was renewed. “I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21 and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two.”

The Shield ran from 2002 to 2008 and earned Chiklis a Golden Globe and an Emmy. He most recently starred on Fox’s Gotham as Nathaniel Barnes.

Photo credit: Instagram/Michael Chiklis