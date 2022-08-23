'The Rookie' Adds 'Chicago P.D.' Alum for Season 5

Former Chicago P.D. star Lisseth Chavez is trading in her Chicago Police Department badge for an LAPD one. She will star in multiple episodes of The Rookie Season 5, alongside series star Nathan Fillion. Chavez played Officer Vanessa Rojas during Chicago P.D. Season 7 and also appeared in the 2019 "Infection" crossover with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Chavez was cast as Celina, a new rookie who earned good grades at the police academy, reports Deadline. She is confident in her skills and has an unconventional approach to police work, which frustrates her training officer. The character will appear in several episodes of the new season.

(Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Chavez starred in episodes of Shameless, Rush Hour, The Night Shift, Rizzoli & Isles, Murder in the first, Grey's Anatomy, and S.W.A.T. before scoring a recurring role on The Fosters. She also starred in The OA and Station 19. In 2019, she scored her first main role as a rookie officer on Chicago P.D., but she left the show after only one season. She then starred in the last two seasons of The CW's Legends of Tomorrow as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz.

This is not the only big casting news for The Rookie Season 5. In July, Tru Valentino was promoted to series regular after starring in 11 episodes during Season 4. Valentino stars as another rookie, Officer Aaron Thorsen. Outside of The Rookie, Valentino voices the title character in Netflix's animated series The Cuphead Show.

The Rookie was created by Alexi Hawley and stars Fillion as John Nolan, who begins the series as the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. The main cast also features Alyssa Diaz as Det. Angela Lopez; Richard T. Jones as Sgt. Wade Grey; Melissa O'Neill as Officer Lucy Chen; Eric Winter as Officer Tim Bradford; Mekia Cox as Officer Nyla Harper; and Shawn Ashmore as lawyer Wesley Evers. Jenna Dewan was introduced in Season 3 as a firefighter Nolan becomes romantically involved with.

The Rookie's fourth season also introduced FBI trainee Simone Clark, played by Niecy Nash. The character will be featured in the show's first spinoff, The Rookie Feds. Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, James Lesure, Frankie Faison, and Felix Solis also star in the series. The Rookie Season 5 debuts on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following America's Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The Rookie Feds will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET, following Bachelor in Paradise.