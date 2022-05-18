'The Resident' Surprises Fans With Major Star's Return

The Resident fans were treated to a major blast from the past during the season finale. The episode saw the return of Emily VanCamp's Nicolette "Nic" Nevin, as Variety noted. Nic passed away at the very start of the season, so VanCamp portrayed the character during several flashback scenes. Naturally, the return of the character had fans everywhere rejoicing.

Fans last saw VanCamp's Nic at the very start of the season. The character was involved in a car crash and later died from a brain injury. Her death left Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) a widower and left to take care of their young daughter. Even though her character had a tragic departure, viewers did get to see Conrad and Nic again during happier times in several flashback scenes. Those very scenes paved the way for Conrad to move on by the end of the season. But, fans will have to wait until next season to see whether he starts a new romance with either Cade (Kaley Ronayne) or Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas).

On Twitter, The Resident fans couldn't contain their excitement over seeing VanCamp's return to the series. Read on to see what they had to say about the surprising episode.