'The Resident' Surprises Fans With Major Star's Return
The Resident fans were treated to a major blast from the past during the season finale. The episode saw the return of Emily VanCamp's Nicolette "Nic" Nevin, as Variety noted. Nic passed away at the very start of the season, so VanCamp portrayed the character during several flashback scenes. Naturally, the return of the character had fans everywhere rejoicing.
Fans last saw VanCamp's Nic at the very start of the season. The character was involved in a car crash and later died from a brain injury. Her death left Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) a widower and left to take care of their young daughter. Even though her character had a tragic departure, viewers did get to see Conrad and Nic again during happier times in several flashback scenes. Those very scenes paved the way for Conrad to move on by the end of the season. But, fans will have to wait until next season to see whether he starts a new romance with either Cade (Kaley Ronayne) or Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas).
On Twitter, The Resident fans couldn't contain their excitement over seeing VanCamp's return to the series. Read on to see what they had to say about the surprising episode.
Shook
I AM ON THE FLOOR #TheResident pic.twitter.com/c152oiAyIq— hanna (@ameliaashps) May 18, 2022
VanCamp's appearance came as a big surprise to fans. Clearly, they loved it.
Heartbreaking
I am in no way shape or form emotionally stable enough for this 😭😭 that’s our CoNic! #CoNic #TheResident #NeonMoon @EmilyVanCamp #MattCzuchry @ResidentFOX pic.twitter.com/R8NOGbdalu— Savannahkarabus (@Savvyk24) May 18, 2022
While fans loved seeing Nic back with Conrad, it was still hard to see them together after so much loss. The tears were definitely flowing.
All the Emotions
“you’re the only woman i’ve loved since the moment i saw you, and i can’t imagine my life without you” #theresident pic.twitter.com/hpv0VxvLzt— diana is cured from depression (@emxvancamp) May 18, 2022
The Resident had fans going through an array of emotions during the season finale. It was a heartbreaking one.
Forever
gonna love nic nevin forever #TheResident pic.twitter.com/m3bXPYrx7i— kay, ceo of evc (@emilyvaucamp) May 18, 2022
VanCamp coming back to The Resident highlighted just how much the character is missed by fans. But, they'll hold a place for her in their hearts "forever."
So Many Feels
Conrad finally moving on 🥺 it was so emotional and moving to see nic & Emily back! Season 6 Conradbillie slowburn endgame & Kitbell wedding & marriage era let’s GO #TheResident— tara (@ibillie_sutton) May 18, 2022
So much happened during The Resident's season finale. It had fans "so emotional."
Exciting
I can't.— 𝐍ꭼꮇꭼꮪiꮪ🌙 ⁿᶦᶜ ⁿᵉᵛᶦⁿ ᵈᵉˢᵉʳᵛᵉᵈ ᵇᵉᵗᵗᵉʳ ⨾ (@theandparanoia) May 18, 2022
I f%€=% CAN'T. #TheResident https://t.co/YUNoDsD0NX
Fans were thrilled that VanCamp returned to the series. Unfortunately, it was short-lived.
Excellent
Conrad is going to find love again now that he knows Nic would want him to. I am emotional. Thank you @aholdenj for an extraordinary season 5 finale.— Courtney. ☀️ 🌞 🌺 (@CLO93_30) May 18, 2022
It was so good and excellent #TheResident
It may have been hard to say goodbye to Nic once and for all, but fans loved it all the same. As this fan noted, it was an "extraordinary" finale.