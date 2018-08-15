‘The Resident’ Promotes Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Glenn Morshower to Series Regulars for Season 2

The Resident fans will see much more of AJ Marino and Marshall Winthrop in season two after Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Glenn Morshower were made series regulars for season two.

As Deadline notes, the two actors appeared in three episodes each of the show's first season.

In the series, Warner stars as AJ Marino, who is nicknamed "The Raptor." The doctor has a larger-than-life personality, which was on full display when he was in the operating room. Wishower stars as Marshall Winthrop, the estranged father of Conrad (Matt Czuchry). The freshman season finale ended with a shocking cliffhanger, where Winthrop was revealed to be the new chairman of the board at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

The Resident was one of two successful medical dramas to debut during the 2017-2018 TV season, alongside ABC's The Good Doctor. Both shows were picked up for new seasons, and will compete with NBC's brand new New Amsterdam. Other medical dramas returning next season are ABC's stalwart Grey's Anatomy and NBC's Chicago Med.

The Resident struck a much darker tone than any of the other medical dramas, examining the high-pressure behind-the-scenes politics of a hospital constantly worrying about patients who could not pay their bills and taking a visit from immigration officers. It was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, and counts The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua as one of its executive producers.

The cast includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Brian Greenwood, Manish Dayal and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

"Amy, Todd and all the producers on The Resident set out to create a medical show that viewers haven't seen before — to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they've succeeded," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement when the show was renewed in May.

"Matt, Emily, Bruce, Manish, Shaunette and the show's entire cast have turned in consistently heartfelt performances, and we are so excited to go back to Chastain Memorial for another tremendous season," he added.

Warner recently starred on ABC's Ten Days in the Valley, Amazon's Sneaky Pete, TNT's Major Crimes and FX's American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson. Morshower has been seen in episodes of I'm Dying Up Here, Supergirl and Bloodline.

The Resident will return on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays as the lead-in to 9-1-1, another successful freshman show from last season.

