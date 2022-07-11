'The Resident' Promotes Cast Member to Series Regular for Season 6

You'll be seeing a lot more of one star of The Resident. Deadline reported that Andrew McCarthy was upped to series regular in advance of Season 6. McCarthy, who plays pediatric surgeon Dr. Ian Sullivan, first appeared on The Resident during Season 5.

Dr. Sullivan's fate was left a bit up in the air at the end of Season 5. The character found himself in his own medical emergency after experiencing abdominal pains. It was later revealed that he had pancreatic cancer. While Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) was able to save him via surgery, Dr. Sullivan's long-term survival was left in question. Now that McCarthy will be a series regular for Season 6, it's clear that he's doing well following the ordeal.

As McCarthy is joining the cast full-time, another star is leaving. Miles Fowler, who played Trevor Daniels in Season 5, is leaving the show. His departure was announced shortly after his final episode aired in March. His character shared in the March 29 episode "6 Volts" that he was leaving the medical profession to join a biotech startup. Of course, he isn't the only individual who has made waves with their departure. In advance of Season 5, star Emily VanCamp, who played nurse Nicolette "Nic" Nevin, announced her exit. According to the star, her decision to leave the program was partly due to the birth of her daughter Iris.

"We started talking about [my leaving] a while ago. I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," VanCamp said in October 2021. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life – in every person's life – where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add Covid to that, most of us couldn't see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment." Even though VanCamp did leave the show, her character made a surprise appearance at the end of Season 5. Although, since Nic passed away in the Season 5 premiere, the character only appeared via flashbacks.