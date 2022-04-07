'The Resident' Fans Weigh in on Surprising Cast Member Exit

Another doctor has left Chastain Memorial in a cast member exit that has left The Resident fans shocked. Miles Fowler, who joined the hit Fox medical drama in Season 5 as Trevor Daniels, the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), has officially left the series after less than a season, TVLine confirmed Wednesday. His departure follows that of Emily VanCamp, who left the series in October 2021 after starring as nurse Nicolette 'Nic' Nevin for four seasons. Fowler's final appearance on the medical drama aired on March 29. During the episode, Trevor told Billie he was giving up his career as a doctor to join a biotech startup. Fowler's character was described as "hot-headed and passionate" with an "edge and a belief that the health care system is screwed up. He's also a genius, though perhaps just a misguided one for now." According to the outlet, while Fowler's time on The Resident was short-lived, the actor only signed a one-year deal with the show. Just as VanCamp's exit had, news of Fowler's departure sparked plenty of discourse among fans. Given that many had not been expecting the exit, many viewers were left shocked when they learned Folwer's Trevor would not be returning. Keep scrolling to see how The Resident fans are reacting to the show's latest cast shakeup.

Many fans were 'sad' after learning the news Sad about this as I would have loved to continue developing Trevor's relationship with Billie 🙁 #TheResident https://t.co/StaV5htpaH — Kendal (@Kendal_) April 7, 2022 "I saw this coming after the last episode but I'm still sad," one person wrote on Facebook. "I liked him."

Fowler's exit felt 'hasty' Sad, very sad with the departure of Miles (Trevor) from The Resident series. — Daphne Bridgerton (@hinobrasileiro) March 30, 2022 "While I wasn't a fan of Trevor, I do wish we had gotten to see more of him processing and hopefully developing at least some semblance of a relationship with Billie," one person wrote on a Reddit thread discussing Fowler's exit. "His exit felt hasty and not well written versus more ideal would be slowly writing him out over the course of the season."

Fans upset by the numerous cast shakeups Actors on this show be exiting left and right lmao https://t.co/czjpXWCS2v — Marly (@geeknmarlz) April 7, 2022 "ANOTHER ONE?! [The Resident] loses another one? Didn't they have 3 cast members + Emily by the end of last year?" one viewer asked. "This guy only had a one year contract and didn't even stay the whole year? What is it about this show that it has such a high turnover rate? Is it time to wrap it up?"

'Crazy' "I remember reading that he was signed on as a series regular and the reason they did that was because he was highly sought out during pilot season," added somebody else. "Crazy he left so abruptly."

Fans wanted to see more his character "Not surprised tbh his last scene with billie screamed goodbye," a viewer tweeted. "I wanted to see his dynamic with everyone at the hospital after knowing the truth but oh well.. I'm just glad they gave billie closure when it comes to this storyline."

Fowler's exit dubbed a 'bad decision' Miles won't be on #TheResident anymore 😔 https://t.co/zeurjRDbBh — Molly K🐯 (@mollyk1996) April 6, 2022 "What a bad decision. I saw a lot of potential in the character and in his relationship with other characters, especially with one in particular," added another. "I think [The Resident] lost a lot."