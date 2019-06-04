‘The Ranch’: Will Danny Masterson Appear in Final Episodes?

It’s been announced that The Ranch is ending, and many fans are wondering if Danny Masterson will appear in any of the final episodes.

Masterson played Rooster, the brother of Ashton Kutcher‘s Colt, on the series for three seasons, until resurfaced sexual assault allegations prompted Netflix to fire him.

Now, fans would like to see Rooster come back, even though the series’ storyline strongly insinuated that he had died in a motorcycle accident.

At this time, there have been no official statements or comments from Netflix or anyone involved with the show regarding the possibility of bringing Masterson back for any of the final episodes.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

Ever since the news was announced, many fans have been taking to social media to demand that Rooster be brought back, which some going so far as to claim that the show went downhill after Masterson was left go.

“Damn, I’m sorry to hear this. I’ve enjoyed the show, and it’s been good to see rural blue-collar Americans represented on television for a change instead of all urban/suburban folks,” one fan said. “Hope [Danny Masterson] can return for the finale (I don’t believe Rooster is dead).”

“You have me hooked. But Rooster is a huge part of the The Ranch Family. If he came back I guarantee the numbers would be huge,” another person tweeted. “We all miss Rooster. Dax is great. But no one can replace Rooster.”

Can’t wait to watch I binge it every dam time in 2-3 days best show on Netflix IMO sad it’s coming to an end. However when Rooster left it left a big hole in the show. Ashton and Sam you guys are the best — Chris Smith (@quality4) June 4, 2019

“The Ranch without Danny Masterson is like Two and a Half Men without Charlie Sheen,” some else quipped, referring to when Sheen was fired from the classic CBS sitcom and Kutcher was brought in as his replacement.

“I hope u bring back [Danny Masterson] for the final seasons he was and still is a very big part of [The Ranch], one other fan said, then adding the hashtag “#bringbackrooster.”

I’m sad to see it end. But honestly I liked it better when @dannymasterson was on it. Don’t get me wrong I still liked it. Just not as much after Rooster left. pic.twitter.com/IC4ug0gIFR — Justin Walls (@JustinWalls94) June 4, 2019

At this time there is no word on when Season 4 (which includes Parts 7 and 8) of The Ranch will debut, but it is said to be sometime later in 2019.