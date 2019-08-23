‘The Ranch’ Part 7 New Trailer Released

The Ranch fans have a lot to celebrate today, as a new trailer for Part 7 of the Netflix series has been released. The new clip sees Ashton Kutcher‘s Colt Bennett trying to navigate the perils of young, single fatherhood and running a ranch all the while getting hilarious pushback from his own father Beau (Sam Elliott). Additionally the new trailer also reveals that Part 7 will premiere on Sept. 13. It was previously announced that this will begin the show’s final run of episodes, as it is set to conclude with Part 8.

In addition to Kutcher and Elliott, Elisha Cuthbert is also returning, as well as Kathy Baker, Wendie Malick, and Kutcher’s old That ’70s Show co-star Kurtwood Smith. It also appears that Dax Shepard will be back too.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The final season of The Ranch was announced back in June, with Shepard taking to Instagram to share his feelings about the end of the show.

“I’ve had SO much fun working daily with [Elisha Cuthbert] Sam and Ashton [Kutcher] on The Ranch,” Shepard captioned a photo of himself, Kutcher, Cuthbert, and Sam Elliott, the first promo photo of the season.

“The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” he added. “A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work. That’s far more luck than I ever planned on having [smiley face emoticon].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

Shepard joined The Ranch in March 2018, portraying Luke Matthews, an ex-military man with a connection to the Iron River Ranch, The character was introduced following the controversial exit of former series star Danny Masterson.

Cuthbert also commented on the Netflix sitcom coming to an end, writing in a social media post, “One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020.”

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!” Cuthbert concluded her statement.

Fans can catch up on The Ranch Parts 1-6 anytime on Netflix.