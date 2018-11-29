First ‘The Ranch’ Part 6 Photos Show Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott Back in Action

The Ranch Part 6 is just a few days away from premiering, and the photos for the new batch of episodes promise family time, football and (almost) all your favorite characters.

The first episodes to be filmed entirely without Danny Masterson’s Rooster will likely see some big changes, but the spirit of the family in charge of the family Ranch remains the same and fans are looking forward to the next chapter of the beloved Netflix series.

Take a look at some of the new images from Part 6 of The Ranch.

Football Season

Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby will be welcoming their highly anticipated baby girl during Part 6, and dealing with the struggles and delights of first-time parenthood.

Before that, however, it seems the couple will be getting together to root for their favorite football team. From the looks of Abby’s baby bump, it seems she is about ready to welcome their child.

Work Time

Life at the Ranch always comes with ups and downs, and it looks like one of the trucks will bring headaches to Colt, Maggie (Debra Winger) and Beau’s (Sam Elliott) in the newest episodes.

Given that they have survived massive fires and other crises in the past, we are sure the Bennetts will handle any setback with comedy and each other.

Pop-Pop Knows Best

Beau Bennett might be the head of the family, but he will be getting into a new role in the new episodes becoming a Grandpa for the first time.

Will “Pop-pop” be the best grandfather ever? We have our money on him.

Figuring it out

Abby and Colt will have a lot to learn during the new season after the birth of their baby, which could explain this preview of what looks like a heartwarming moment.

From having a new baby in their midst to going to birthing class and learning about breastfeeding, Colt will be taking on his role of Dad like a champ.

“There’s going to be a person on this earth who looks at Colt and says, ‘That man has all the answers.’” Maggie says in the trailer.

A New Face

With Rooster out of the picture, The Ranch will be introducing Dax Shepard’s new character, Luke Matthews.

The former soldier is described as having a history with Colt and the Iron River Ranch, and given the looks on their faces in this photo, it might take them a bit before they become best friends.

Punk’d Reunion

Shepard joining the cast brings Kutcher back together with his former Punk’d co-star, as the pair worked on the series’ first run.

Since news of the casting were first announced, Kutcher and Shepard have shown affection for one another on social media.

The Trailer

The official promo for the next batch of episodes promise fans a season filled with baby happenings, discussions about retiring and talk of missing Rooster.

“Every step of this wild wonderful journey, I’ll be your rock,” Colt said.

“Thanks, I know that’s from last week’s episode of This Is Us,” Abby said.

She’s Here!

Aside from the trailer, the series’ official Instagram showed the tense moment during the Broncos game where Abby’s water breaks and she goes into labor in the middle of the game.

“We’re having a baby… we gotta go,” Colt says.

“Maybe we can try to wait until after the coin toss,” Abby responds.

Baffled, and with a hot dog bite in his mouth, Colt muses over his wife saying, “I love you.”