‘The Ranch’ Part 6 Is Now on Netflix

The Ranch Part 6 has landed on Netflix, and fans can stream it up or add it to their watch queue right now.

The beloved sitcom will conclude its third season with the brand new 10-episode chapter that just debuted.

Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Debra Winger, and Sam Elliott once again star in the series, with newcomer Dax Shepard stepping in to fill the void left by Danny Masterson's exit.

Hey new parents— start taking notes. More episodes of The Ranch are now streaming on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Gz2nfPO3n4 — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) December 7, 2018

Shepard is not taking over Masterson's role, rather he is playing a new character that befriends Kutcher's Colt Bennett.

Masterson was fired from the show about a year ago, after past sexual assault assault allegations against the actor re-emerged. He soon released a statement lamenting Netflix's decision and asserting his innocence.

"From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," the actor said. "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

Fans of the actor have been vigilant in their defense of him online, with many still criticizing the show and Netflix for letting him go.

Already watched it all pretty boring Part without rooster — Ryan McAtee (@ImMcChubby) December 7, 2018

"Is the Rooster back? No? Not watching....," one fan commented, while someone else stated, "Won't give it the time of day without rooster."

"Danny Masterson needs to be back because the crap he's going through I believe is B.S. excuse my language but I'm tired of the crap these actor's getting blamed for nothing and from these crazy a— stalking fan girls who don't have a life," another person chimed in.

Not everyone is upset with The Ranch, as many people are expressing their love and support for the show.

"I'm so excited for the part 6! Time to get some beers and start binge watching!" one fan said.

"This show actually had me crying. Love this show so much," one other Twitter user stated.

I love this show and, yes, I miss Rooster. Hey, it is what it is, right? — KDM (@7WhoSayS7) December 7, 2018

The first three seasons of The Ranch are now streaming on Netflix, with a fourth season expected some time in 2019.