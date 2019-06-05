‘The Ranch’: First Promo Photo From Final Episodes Released

Following the announcement that The Ranch is ending at Netflix, the first promo photo from the final episodes has been released.
The image features stars Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, Dax Shepard, and Sam Elliott sitting at a high-top bar table and having a few beers.
Both Kutcher and Cuthbert shared the photo, along with messages about the series ending.
@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019
Fans of the blue collar sitcom have not taken the news well, as many have taken to social media themselves to lament its forthcoming end.
“Damn, I’m sorry to hear this. I’ve enjoyed the show, and it’s been good to see rural blue-collar Americans represented on television for a change instead of all urban/suburban folks,” one fan said. “Hope [Danny Masterson] can return for the finale (I don’t believe Rooster is dead).”
One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20! #theranchnetflix
“Totally bummed this is ending. One of the best Netflix series I’ve ever watched,” another fan said.
“Thanks for a really great show, loved every episode, funny, heart warming at times, the set looks so relaxing and comforting to be on haha, excellent rewatch-ability. I’ll be re-watching it for years to come. I’m excited for the final season,” someone else wrote.
I’ve had SO much fun working daily with @elishaphaneuf, Sam and Ashton @aplusk on The Ranch. The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work. That’s far more luck than I ever planned on having 🙂
The final season of The Ranch will be split into two sets of 10 episodes each, the first of which will air later this year.
The Ranch Season 4, Part 2 will debut in 2020.
